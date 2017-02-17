Ten minutes in Clwb Ifor Bach with Huw Stephens

Away from the bustle and noise of Welsh Music Day in Castle Emporium is the relative sanctuary of Clwb Ifor Bach. Practising in the room next door is Eden, one of the biggest Welsh language bands of the 90s, gearing up for their nostalgic one-time reunion gig. It’s now at least possible to hear the voice of DJ Huw Stephens. Having worked for the BBC since 1999, Huw now owns the 10pm-1am slot on BBC Radio from Monday to Wednesday. Having given numerous Welsh bands their first big break on his national radio show, his status as a cornerstone of the Welsh music scene is a testament to his unrelenting enthusiasm for the genre. Cardiff born and bred, venues such as Clwb Ifor Bach have been pivotal in shaping his well-regarded music taste and eye for new talent.

Why do you believe encouraging and taking part in events such as Welsh Music Day is important?

As someone who speaks Welsh I know how good the music scene is and there are so many interesting bands and nights and I feel lucky that I can hear this music in Welsh, and naturally I want to be part of its promoting.

Do you think streaming websites such as Spotify and SoundCloud have been beneficial or harmful for Welsh music?

It is very hard for bands to get noticed as English is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world so days like Welsh Music Day are really important as they draw attention to what’s out there, and if people want to listen to a Spotify or Deezer playlist they at least know that they exist.

Who are your favourite past and present bands from the scene?

I grew up coming here to Clwb Ifor Bach to see Gorky’s Zygotic Monkey, Catatonia, Super Furry Animals as well as bands such as Big Leaves, Topper and a Welsh rap band called Tystion. Over the years I’ve gravitated towards bands like Genod Drwg, Derwyddon Dr. Gonzo, Kentucky AFC and now bands like Cpt. Smith, Chroma, folk artists such as The Gentle Good, Huw M, electronic stuff like Gwenno and Pencadlys, there’s so much good music out there and I’m so lucky I can interview these artists every week.