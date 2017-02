Ten minutes in Clwb Ifor Bach with Yr Eira

and take for granted that they won’t like it. Today’s a chance for people to give it a listen and see what they like.

For your C2 Session with Huw Stephens in 2013 you performed ‘Cadwyni’ and ‘Cuddliw’, a song you’ve since deleted from your SoundCloud, how has your music style developed since then?

Yes I deleted that one! It didn’t really represent us anymore, even though our music is still very bassy with guitar based but that was light pop and just something to get out there to use as a platform for other things. I don’t think anyone will want to listen to that anyways!

Who are your main musical inspirations in English and Welsh?

Loads to be fair, we probably have too many. We listen to loads of music as a band, we were listening to Mac DeMarco today but indie guitar bands like Peace and The Strokes have always been our main inspirations. In terms of Welsh bands, we grew up listening to Anweledig, Creision Hud (magic crisps is the direct translation), and going to Maes B for the first time and listening to bands like Yr Ods and thinking of how great it would be to be in a band.

Who are your favourite new bands on the scene?

We really like Argrph, they’re doing great things at the moment, Los Blancos, Ffracas and HMS Morris although they’re not that new on the scene.

After releasing your first ever English single, what do you think is the best balance Welsh bands can keep in terms of bilingual music?

It depends totally on the band and what they want to do, there’s a lot of bands that use the Welsh music scene as a stage to go on to do great things, which is totally great in my opinion. There are other bands who tend to keep their music solely Welsh and go big in Wales, I don’t see anything wrong with making English songs as it expands your audience and benefits the scene as a whole. You need to adapt to your audience, a crowd in North Wales is going to be different to a gig in Cardiff or London.

Is there a ceiling for Welsh music in terms of how big a band can go before they begin to make English songs?