5 Bangkok Spots for an Insta-Worthy Picture!

Bangkok welcomes record numbers of tourists each year, and it’s not hard to see why. This incredibly diverse city is unlike any other. Skyscrapers, temples, tuk-tuks and exotic cuisine. As well as all of this, Bangkok is a photographers heaven, every street holds something that’s just screaming to be captured. If you ever find yourself in brilliant Bangkok, these are the 5 places that you MUST visit to seriously boost Instagram feed.

1) Lebua Sky Bar

The Sky Bar in Bangkok is a must-go. Made famous when featured in the Hangover 2, the view from Lebua Sky Bar is a picture not to be missed when visiting this bustling city. Situated on the 64th floor, Lebua Sky Bar is not for those afraid of heights. However, the beautiful Bangkok skyline is not the only thing you’ll be snapping pictures of. If like me, you have to count coins for a pint at your local uni pub, this will feel like a whole other world. Beautiful waiters flounce around in outfits nicer than my prom dress and the décor is so flash and modern you’ll feel like a Made in Chelsea cast member. A cocktail at Lebua Sky Bar will set you back around twenty pounds, so you best have your camera at the ready.

2) Chinatown by night

Extremely popular with tourists, Chinatowns bright lights and busy streets give it an authentic feel. Lined with stalls selling weird and wonderful street food, souvenir shops in abundance and road side restaurants, there’s no shortage of photo opportunities. By night, Bangkok’s Chinatown is a Kaleidoscope of multi coloured lights, as neon signs and tuk-tuk tail lights crowd the street, making even our iPhone snapchat camera shots look a work of art.

3) Damnoen Saduak Floating Market

Damnoen Saduak is a Thailand’s most popular floating market and a common day trip for tourists based in Bangkok. It provides a brilliant way to explore a bygone way of life and a much more authentic shopping experience than Bangkok’s many other markets, malls and shopping centres. Ponder about the photogenic food markets with your camera in hand as some of this food you would much rather be photographing than eating, unless tarantula, scorpion and cricket appeals to your palate.

4) The Grand Palace

A complex of buildings near the heart of Bangkok. The Grand Palace is everything you would expect of a palace fit for a king, and more. This stunning architecture looks as if it could have been taken straight from the set of a fantasy film. However, what really makes the Grand Palace such a great snap shot is the GOLD. Take a wander through its many buildings and you will be greeted by gold, gold and more GOLD. Not to mention every colour gem you could think of. Imagine the Queens jewels made into a palace, and voila! Although this picturesque attraction is screaming ‘TAKE MY PHOTO’, in some rooms photography is prohibited, so stay aware.

5) The Unicorn Café

If you’re a fan of a good old food Instagram, then you NEED to visit this completely unique café. Regardless of what you choose on the menu, it will arrive MULTI-COLOURED! I’m not just talking bright coloured ice cream and smoothies; there’s rainbow cheeseburgers, spaghetti and waffles, to name a few. In fact, it’s not just rainbow food, but the whole café is themed with a million different pastel hues and enough plush unicorns to fill every home in Britain. No words could even begin to do justice to this fairy-tale eatery, so I highly suggest you go and drool over their Instagram (@unicornbrand).