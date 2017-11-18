Barcelona – Why you should go… in under 200 words

Just a few hours away, Barcelona is an excellent cityscape perfect to overcome your summer blues. With an average daytime temperature of 21 degrees, this Catalan city is perfect for walking around and seeing what it has to offer. The city itself is an open museum with Antoni Gaudi’s masterpieces on display around Barcelona, including his magnum opus: La Sagrada Familia, which is still in the process of being built. It will take your breath away.

The city is located right next to the coastline, which allows wonderful walks on the beach, with many bars and restaurants located in the bay area. Spanish tapas are available all year round, and I especially recommend you get the croquetas, yum! And don’t be shy to be ‘that tourist in Spain’ and order yourself a jug of sangria.

Want the best view of the city? Ask the locals where to find ‘the bunker’ at the district of El Carmel, which gives you a great 360 view of the entire city. Disfruta!

Words by: Marielle Wilkinson

@mariellewilko