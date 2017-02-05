CARDIFF STUDENT MEDIA AWARDS: QUENCH CATEGORIES 2016/17

Do you want industry professionals to see your work? Do you want to be in with the chance of winning a big shiny trophy with your name on it? Well, if you have written or designed for Quench this academic year, either online or in print, you are in luck!

Cardiff Student Media Awards 2017 is our annual celebration of your writing, reviewing, designing and interviewing talents. If you have contributed to Quench in print or online this year, you could be in with a chance of winning an award. The award ceremony is a fantastic evening. Not only do you get a three-course meal and a champagne reception, but you also get the chance to win, if you nominate yourself.

For Quench this year, awards are judged by industry professionals and freelance journalists from BuzzFeed, GQ magazine, S3 Advertising, The Telegraph and many more. The awards really are a great opportunity to have your work showcased by professionals from all aspects of modern journalism. All you have to do is follow the criteria below for each section. The top three entries will receive comments on their work from the judges, with the winner receiving an engraved trophy.

This year’s categories are:

Best Long Form Writer (articles over 450+ words)

Best Short Form Writer (articles under 450 words)

Best Reviewer (no word limit)

Best Design

DESIGN– If you are entering for the design category, please state in the allocated spaces (i.e. ‘Please enter your first piece here) below where we can find your page design/ design work that you wish to enter. 2 pieces maximum. If you have any queries, please email editor@quenchmag.co.uk

WRITING- If you are entering for the editorial categories, please copy and paste your articles into the categories, or alternatively provide the issue number, section of the magazine and page number. 2 pieces maximum. If you have any queries, please email editor@quenchmag.co.uk

The deadline for entries is 28th February at 6pm. Email either George (Editor) or Alice (Deputy Editor) at editor@quenchmag.co.uk if you have any questions.

TO ENTER, FOLLOW THIS LINK: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1l0kkGSH9MPHt3V6beAfmfLmvGVC0dDZ23SxVxBSbWog/edit

Good Luck!