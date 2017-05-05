QUENCH 17/18: Q3 EDITOR APPLICATIONS

Are you interested in editorial and publishing work? Do you have a creative streak that you would like to see in print?

Quench is a magazine built from a team of keen and talented Cardiff University students, and it has now come to the time of re-HIRING, so we would like you to be part of the team.

Merging from Quench in 2016, Q3 is a short online magazine, where contributors and members club together to produce a fresh and creative mini-mag each term, based around culture.

Check out our previous issues here:

Issue 1: https://issuu.com/quenchmag/docs/internet_culture

Issue 2: https://issuu.com/quenchmag/docs/issue_2

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be Q3’s Editor, then apply for the role now!

Criteria:

To see your work published is extremely rewarding, and this role will require teamwork and reliability. To apply for the role, you must:

Be passionate about Q3, Quench Magazine and Student Media

Be a confident writer and have effective communication skills

Be a team player

Have experience writing or editing for Quench, Gair Rhydd or other professional publications

If you wish to apply for this role, please answer the following questions and send them to editor@quenchmag.co.uk, clearly marked with the role you are applying for: “Q3 EDITOR APPLICATION: [NAME]”.

For each question please write no more than 100-150 words.

Why would you like to be Q3 Head of Editor of Quench Magazine?

What have you liked about Quench/Q3 this year, and what would you change about Q3?

What relevant experience have you got that would contribute to your role as Q3 Editor (either Student Media based, or externally based).

If you have any questions, queries or concerns at all, then do not hesitate to message me (Rachel Jefferies) on Facebook or email me at editor@quenchmag.co.uk. If you are considering applying but are unsure about anything, please message me to discuss any questions that you might have. The deadline for applications is Thursday 25th May at 9pm.