QUENCH DESIGN DEPUTY APPLICATION FOR ACADEMIC YEAR 17/18

Do you have a creative eye for design? Would you like to see your work published in print? Do you have what it takes to be part of the Quench Design team?

Quench is a magazine built from a team of keen and talented Cardiff University students, and it has now come to the time of re-HIRING, so we would like you to be part of the team.

Criteria:

This role will be challenging, and will require teamwork and reliability. However, see your work published is extremely rewarding. To apply for the role, you must:

Be passionate about Quench Magazine and Student Media

Be a confident designer and have effective communication skills

Be a team player

Have experience designing for Quench, Gair Rhydd or other professional publications.

Have Photoshop/ InDesign familiarity

If you wish to apply for this role, please answer the following questions and send them to editor@quenchmag.co.uk, clearly marked with the role you are applying for: “QUENCH DESIGN DEPUTY APPLICATION: [NAME]”.

For each question please write no more than 100-150 words.

Why would you like to be Design Deputy for Quench Magazine?

What have you liked about Quench this year, and do you have any new ideas for Quench’s design?

What relevant experience have you got that would contribute to your role as Head of Design? (either Student Media based, or externally based)

Please provide 2 examples of your best designs/spreads.

If you have any questions, queries or concerns at all, then do not hesitate to message Rachel Jefferies or Lucy Aprahamian on Facebook or email me at editor@quenchmag.co.uk. If you are considering applying but are unsure about anything, please message me to discuss any questions that you might have. The deadline for applications is Sunday 22nd October at 9pm.