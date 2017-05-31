Uncategorised

QUENCH DESIGN DEPUTY APPLICATIONS OPEN

QUENCH DESIGN DEPUTY APPLICATION FOR ACADEMIC YEAR 17/18

 

Do you have a creative eye for design? Would you like to see your work published in print? Do you have what it takes to be part of the Quench Design team?

 

Quench is a magazine built from a team of keen and talented Cardiff University students, and it has now come to the time of re-HIRING, so we would like you to be part of the team.

 

Criteria:

 

This role will be challenging, and will require teamwork and reliability. However, see your work published is extremely rewarding. To apply for the role, you must:

 

  • Be passionate about Quench Magazine and Student Media
  • Be a confident designer and have effective communication skills
  • Be a team player
  • Have experience designing for Quench, Gair Rhydd or other professional publications.
  • Have Photoshop/ InDesign familiarity

 

If you wish to apply for this role, please answer the following questions and send them to editor@quenchmag.co.uk, clearly marked with the role you are applying for: “QUENCH DESIGN DEPUTY APPLICATION: [NAME]”.

For each question please write no more than 100-150 words.

 

  • Why would you like to be Design Deputy for Quench Magazine?
  • What have you liked about Quench this year, and do you have any new ideas for Quench’s design?
  • What relevant experience have you got that would contribute to your role as Head of Design? (either Student Media based, or externally based)
  • Please provide 2 examples of your best designs/spreads.

 

If you have any questions, queries or concerns at all, then do not hesitate to message Rachel Jefferies or Lucy Abrahamian on Facebook or email me at editor@quenchmag.co.uk. If you are considering applying but are unsure about anything, please message me to discuss any questions that you might have. The deadline for applications is 1st June at 9pm.

 

 

 

