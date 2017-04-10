QUENCH MAGAZINE DEPUTY EDITOR APPLICATION 17/18

QUENCH DEPUTY EDITOR APPLICATION FOR FOR ACADEMIC YEAR 17/18

Are you interested in having a future career in the editorial or publishing industries? Would you like to develop your editorial and managerial skills? Do you have what it takes to be Quench’s next Deputy Editor?

Quench is a magazine built from a team of keen and talented Cardiff University students, and it has now come to the time where we are trying to find a brand new deputy editor. The role of deputy editor works alongside the Editor-In-Chief, fulfilling administrative tasks, writing articles and is typically the first port-of-call for section editors.

CRITERIA:

This role will be challenging and requires excellent teamwork skills and reliability. However, seeing your work published is extremely rewarding. To apply for the role, you must:

Be passionate about Quench Magazine and Student Media

Be a confident writer and have effective communication skills

Be approachable, and a great team player

Have experience writing or editing for Quench, Gair Rhydd or other professional publications.

If you fulfil the above criteria, we want you to apply.

If you wish to apply for this role, please answer the following questions and send them to quenchapplications1718@quenchmag.co.uk, clearly marked: “DEPUTY EDITOR APPLICATION: [NAME]”.

For each question please write no more than 100-150 words.

Why would you like to be Deputy Editor of Quench Magazine?

What have you liked about Quench this year, and do you have a favourite section? (If so, why?)

What relevant experience have you got that would contribute to your role as Deputy Editor? (either Student Media based, or externally based)

If you have any questions, queries or concerns at all, then do not hesitate to message me (Rachel Jefferies) on Facebook or email me at quenchapplications1718@quenchmag.co.uk. If you are considering applying but are unsure about anything, please message me to discuss any questions that you might have. The deadline for applications is the 30th April 2017 at 10:00pm.