SECTION EDITOR APPLICATIONS FOR 2018/19 NOW OPEN

We want you! Cardiff University’s award-winning magazine, Quench, is opening applications for Section Editors for 2018/19.

As a section editor, you’ll be expected to:

– Pitch ideas for both print and online articles.

– Attend editorial meetings and proof reading evenings.

– Write and edit articles, design pages through InDesign (training provided).

– Build rapport with contributors, managing submissions and providing feedback where necessary.

– Regularly update your section’s social media pages and engage with other users.

Ideal candidates will have previous experience within Cardiff Student Media or outside, will consider themselves creative and be passionate about Quench Magazine. Experience is not mandatory, but passion is!

Applications will be open until 25th May 2018 and interviews will take place between 2nd June – 5th June. If you cannot attend in person, a Skype interview can be arranged.

We reserve the right to reject applications (for example, if they are incomplete or lacking key information).

You must be a Cardiff University student for the 2018/19 academic period in order to apply.

Feel free to contact Nadine Pinnock and/or Andrea Il Gao on Facebook for any queries, or email editor@quenchmag.co.uk.

DEADLINE IS 6:00PM FRIDAY 25TH MAY 2018

CLICK THIS LINK TO APPLY: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe-uPGHJ-qM9XUV2OMActHf6L45BZ7LBMMLfhlL0nctpNApYw/viewform