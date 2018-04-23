Summer of Self Love launch

Greeted with a pink cocktail to match Amy’s hair, I walked into the top floor of the Castle Emporium, where people were enjoying live music, glitter make overs, and a gorgeous photo wall with Summer of Self Love spelled out in pink balloons.Her launch party took place at the independent business hub in Cardiff city centre, where she showcased the pieces she was hand sowing just the night before. The collection is stunning, with sequin dresses, colourful tops, unique skirts, and even sequin coated coats that she lovingly hand made.

Over a hundred people signed up to attend, and by the time I got there the floor was busy and loud with music and giddy conversation. Accompanied by the colourful glitter mavens from Dizzy Pineapple and fellow independent brand Tailor Green, the event had a bit of everything for everyone — but it was clear that the star of the show was Amy’s brand new creations. Her love of two pieces is evident throughout, and my personal favourite was a gorgeous rainbow coloured ensemble of flared trousers and crop top.

She began working on the collection in January when ASOS Marketplace, where she’d been selling for two years, approached her about a festival edit that they were putting together. They loved the funky, colourful style of her previous collection and asked her to put together an exclusive collection for the Festival Edit. In as little as four months she hand made the entire collection, which included the painstakingly delicate sowing of hundreds of sequins onto beautiful floor length coats with a colourful collar.

So where did summer of self love come from? “I was thinking of a catchy name that related to the sixties, and summer loving or a summer of love. I wanted something that would make people feel happy and good, specially about themselves in the clothes.” Amy caters to a variety of sizes, something that was really important for her with this collection due to previous customer feedback. She also takes custom orders, so if you want something to fit you like a glove, all you need to do is ask.

Amy has been making clothes since she was sixteen, with old clothes she found in charity shop. “The first thing I sold was a big granny skirt that I’d cut short and made a top out of the bottom. I’ve always been doing two pieces, but now its gone from granny skirts to festival clothes!”

If you missed the launch party, you can find her at a pop up shop in one of the arcades next month. “Myself and other independent brands are going to be selling there, and afterwards I’ll also be at Farr Festival.” If you’re more of an online shopper, all of her pieces can be found exclusively at ASOS Marketplace. And as for Amy herself, you can find her at Boom Town this year, probably sporting something she made with her own two hands.

By Nicole Garcia