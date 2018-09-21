Weird and Wonderful Events this Autumn

By Abi Dudbridge

WEIRD AND WONDERFUL EVENTS IN OCTOBER

Summer is officially over, which means the season of hot chocolates, falling leaves and Halloween is upon us. The start of the Autumn semester is the perfect time to immerse yourself in Cardiff culture, as deadline season has yet to engulf our lives. With shorter days and dropping temperatures, thankfully, these unmissable events are here to warm your heart.

The Great Welsh Beer and Cider Festival – 27th, 28th and 29th September – The Depot

This three-day festival is the perfect way to get to know your new housemates, while also giving you the chance to taste over 120 beers and 60 ciders from all over Wales. The festival is also home to tasty street food, so you can explore and enjoy the tastes of Cardiff and beyond. There is also live entertainment throughout the whole event, so you can dance the night with a pint in your hand.

Tickets are sold on the door, so no need to worry about pre-booking entry. Entry also includes a FREE souvenir beer glass – what could be better?

For more information on the event, visit https://gwbcf.info/.

Cardiff Half Marathon – 7th October- Cardiff City Centre

Although not everyone is an athlete, the Half Marathon can still act as the perfect excuse to get onto the streets of Cardiff and celebrate with the competitors. The Half Marathon brings a real ‘feel-good’ factor to the city, and just spectating the event with friends can bring a sense of joy and fulfilment.

However, if you want to do that little bit extra to be involved with the marathon, without having to actually run the excruciating distance, then a volunteering role might suit you. The ‘Extra-Milers’ are a large team of volunteers that make sure everything runs smoothly on the day, ensuring both runners and spectators are having a great experience. The role could include keeping runners hydrated, helping visitors to Cardiff navigate their way around, or even be a volunteer photographer for the event.

For more information on how to become an ‘Extra-Miler’ or simply to access more information about the event, visit: http://www.cardiffhalfmarathon.co.uk/volunteering/.

Darkened Rooms- 28th October to 2nd November- Cardiff Castle

Craving something scary to get you in the Halloween spirit? Hosted by ‘Darkened Rooms’, Cardiff Castle’s undercroft is being transformed into an underground cinema, giving the ultimate spooky movie experience this Autumn. All your favourite Halloween classics are playing, such as Hocus Pocus and the Nightmare Before Christmas, with new dates being added due to popular demand. Tickets are selling fast, so book far in advance to avoid disappointment. Grab your housemates and enjoy a frighteningly fun evening!

For more information and to book tickets, visit: http://darkenedrooms.com/.

Halloween Nights – 29th to 31st October – St Fagan’s National Museum of History.

St Fagan’s Museum, situated just outside of the city centre, is home to the ultimate Halloween experience. ‘Halloween Nights’ will offer you and your friends a night of frightening festivities, such as a lantern parade, live entertainment throughout the night, and a special effects display across the museum. For the real thrill seekers, the new Scare Zone area will turn your nightmares into a reality. So, dust off your most spine-chilling costume, and enjoy an unmissable night at the museum.

For more information, visit: https://museum.wales/stfagans/whatson/10113/Halloween-Nights/.