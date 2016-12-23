Blog Xpress Xmas

Our festive film picks

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Our festive picks

Here at Xpress Radio, we love a good ‘ol film at Christmas. So, to save you some time, we’ve trawled through the festive edition of the Radio Times (can you actually get a copy on paper nowadays?) and chosen our favourite films that are on TV over the next few days.

Christmas Eve – 24/12/16

Despicable Me: ITV, 11:20 AM

101 Dalmatians: ITV, 4:20 PM

Christmas Day – 25/12/16 🎅

Despicable Me 2: ITV, 9:55 AM

The Snowman: Channel 4, 11:50AM

The Wizard of Oz: Channel 5, 2:10 PM

The Lion King: ITV, 3:10 PM

Frozen: BBC One, 3:10 PM

Home Alone: Channel 4, 6:00 PM

Mr Bean’s Holiday: ITV 2, 7:15 PM

Love Actually: ITV, 11:00 PM (we highly suggest watching this if you haven’t before. Guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit.)

Boxing Day – 26/12/16

Sleeping Beauty: ITV, 2:40 PM

The Chronicles of Narnia: the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Channel 4, 4:10 PM

Pitch Perfect: Channel 4, 11:10 PM

27/12/16

Happy Feet: ITV, 2:10 PM

Stuart Little: Channel 4, 4:20 PM

28/12/16

The Muppet Movie: Channel 4, 10:45 AM

Wallace and Grommit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit: ITV, 2:40 PM

29/12/16

Chicken Run: BBC One, 10:50 AM

30/12/16

Kung-Fu Panda 2: BBC One, 2:20 PM

1/1/17

ET the Extra-Terrestrial: ITV, 4:30 PM

Monsters University: BBC One, 5:00 PM

If you like Harry Potter then make sure you check out ITV every day this week (24th – 31st) as they’re showing every single film, yes, EVERY SINGLE FILM, throughout the week.

If you don’t fancy watching films and just want some amazing festive music then we’ve also got you covered. Xpress Xmas is playing 24/7, advert-free Christmas music all this festive season! 

And that’s it! There’s many more hours of fantastic TV shows that we won’t delve in to but for now, from everyone here at Xpress Radio, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 🎄

© 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Images courtesy of Cinemablend, The Telegraph, Presto, Vogue, ytimg.com and jeded.com.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Luke James

Production and Station Sound co-ordinator

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We’re off air!

Xpress Radio is off air for the Christmas break.

We'll be back from the 23rd of January. In the meantime, why not check out our non-stop Christmas station, Xpress Xmas!

Merry Christmas!

Nadolig Llawen!

Listen to Xpress Xmas

Listen Live
Book Equipment
css.php