Our festive film picks

Here at Xpress Radio, we love a good ‘ol film at Christmas. So, to save you some time, we’ve trawled through the festive edition of the Radio Times (can you actually get a copy on paper nowadays?) and chosen our favourite films that are on TV over the next few days.

Christmas Eve – 24/12/16

Despicable Me: ITV, 11:20 AM

101 Dalmatians: ITV, 4:20 PM

Christmas Day – 25/12/16 🎅

Despicable Me 2: ITV, 9:55 AM

The Snowman: Channel 4, 11:50AM

The Wizard of Oz: Channel 5, 2:10 PM

The Lion King: ITV, 3:10 PM

Frozen: BBC One, 3:10 PM

Home Alone: Channel 4, 6:00 PM

Mr Bean’s Holiday: ITV 2, 7:15 PM

Love Actually: ITV, 11:00 PM (we highly suggest watching this if you haven’t before. Guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit.)

Boxing Day – 26/12/16

Sleeping Beauty: ITV, 2:40 PM

The Chronicles of Narnia: the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Channel 4, 4:10 PM

Pitch Perfect: Channel 4, 11:10 PM

27/12/16

Happy Feet: ITV, 2:10 PM

Stuart Little: Channel 4, 4:20 PM

28/12/16

The Muppet Movie: Channel 4, 10:45 AM

Wallace and Grommit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit: ITV, 2:40 PM

29/12/16

Chicken Run: BBC One, 10:50 AM

30/12/16

Kung-Fu Panda 2: BBC One, 2:20 PM

1/1/17

ET the Extra-Terrestrial: ITV, 4:30 PM

Monsters University: BBC One, 5:00 PM

If you like Harry Potter then make sure you check out ITV every day this week (24th – 31st) as they’re showing every single film, yes, EVERY SINGLE FILM, throughout the week.

If you don’t fancy watching films and just want some amazing festive music then we’ve also got you covered. Xpress Xmas is playing 24/7, advert-free Christmas music all this festive season!

And that’s it! There’s many more hours of fantastic TV shows that we won’t delve in to but for now, from everyone here at Xpress Radio, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 🎄

