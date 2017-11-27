News

Delyth Finds Love!

4 hours ago
1 Min Read
Source: @xpressradio Twitter

Today it’s been confirmed that Miss Delyth, the Dragon of Xpress Radio has found love in a hopeless place!

Claws, the Welsh Legal Lion, made an appearance on Xpress Breakfast with Michael & Ryan this Monday, and all the single ladies swooned!

Xpress Breakfast Monday Show Team with Lion Whisperer Russell, Claws and Delyth [L-R]
Delyth hijacked the Xpress Twitter and in a bold shout-out to her ex, Dylan the Dragon, she Xpressed her love for Claws.

Although Claws had to return to his den with Lion Whisperer Russell, Delyth’s heart will go on in the name of love.

Has Dylan moved on from his heartbreak already?

Keep up to date with the scandal on Twitter @xpressradio, we may have a tangled love triangle of mascots on our hands…

