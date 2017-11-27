Delyth Finds Love!

Today it’s been confirmed that Miss Delyth, the Dragon of Xpress Radio has found love in a hopeless place!

Claws, the Welsh Legal Lion, made an appearance on Xpress Breakfast with Michael & Ryan this Monday, and all the single ladies swooned!

Delyth hijacked the Xpress Twitter and in a bold shout-out to her ex, Dylan the Dragon, she Xpressed her love for Claws.

Although Claws had to return to his den with Lion Whisperer Russell, Delyth’s heart will go on in the name of love.

Keep up to date with the scandal on Twitter @xpressradio, we may have a tangled love triangle of mascots on our hands…