Christmas Carol Service on Xpress Xmas

On Thursday 14th December, Xpress Xmas will be broadcasting the Christmas Carol service LIVE from the Great Hall.

The service put on by Cardiff University’s Christian Union will feature plenty of your favourite yuletide carols from 7pm until 10pm.

“Come hear about Jesus – the reason for Christmas. Join the festivities, enjoy the evening and eat yummy mince pies…. This year we give a special welcome to Choral societies, who are coming to perform and join us in singing carols and Roger Carswell who will be speaking at the evening.”

Find all the information on the Facebook event page.

