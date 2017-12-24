News Xpress Xmas

Our Xmas Number One!

Yes, it’s that time of the year!

Over on Xpress Xmas you can discover what our TOP 25 favourite Christmas songs are! If you’ve kept up to date with our Twitter then you will have seen some of our favourites, but who will claim the prestigious Xpress Xmas #1 spot?

At 4pm (GMT) on Christmas Day, Xpress Xmas goes LIVE with the #XMAS25 chart! Your hosts are Michael Ash and Ryan Beckerleg and they have all sorts of fun and games in store for y’all, including the smelliest food in the world…

So tune in here at Xpress Xmas or on TuneIn while you rest off that Christmas feast!

Let us know your favourite Xmas tunes on Twitter, use the hashtag #XMAS25 to give us your thoughts!

If you miss the show you’ll be able to catch up on Mixcloud after 6pm.

