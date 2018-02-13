Candidate Question Time-13.02.2018

During this broadcast the candidates running for the positions below were asked your questions. Check out their answers in the broadcast below!
-
-
- VP Societies and Volunteering
- VP Heath Park Campus, VP Welfare and Campaigns
- VP Education
- Students with Disabilities Officer
- Mental Health Officer
- Welsh Language Officer
- Ethical and Environmental Officer
- Black and Ethnic Minorities Officer
http://stream7.mixcloud.com/secure/c/m4a/64/4/b/2/a/079c-fe88-4131-8e2f-ae0de83ee692.m4a?sig=_a_6UaeX-rLFH7rIqlvWzg
-
Add Comment