News

Candidate Question Time-13.02.2018

12 hours ago
1 Min Read

During this broadcast the candidates running for the positions below were asked your questions. Check out their answers in the broadcast below!

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Beckerleg

I'm Ryan, the current Head Of Speech for Xpress Radio!
I currently work on Xpress Breakfast with Michael and Ryan, The Chart Show with Ryan and Emma, and The Sunday Science Show.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do you care about Xpress Radio?

Help us to raise funds to upgrade our steadily deteriorating studio.

Thank you.

Now on Xpress

  • Friday Mornings on XpressFriday, 10:00 -12:00
  • Y Tri Gŵr Ffôl

Coming Up

  • Welsh Alternative MusicFriday, 12:00-13:00

Text STUDIO followed by your message to 82010.

Tweet @xpressradio.

css.php