Who do YOU want to run OUR Students’ Union?

Exams are finally over. The spring term is just beginning, but don’t get into that ‘normal’ routine quite yet as voting season has begun. The big question is being asked this term; Who do you want to be running our Students Union?

Some of the positions that you can vote for include the full time officer roles such as, Students Union President and VP Education. Others you can vote for include the part time roles such as, Welsh Language Officer and Mature Students Officer. Voting begins in just 16 days and you can vote in one of two ways. Either online at the Cardiff Students Union Website, or at one of the many ballot stations across the campus.

Here on Xpress Radio we aim to ensure you have all the information you require to make your decision. As such we are offering all nominated candidates an interview, which we aim to have online by the 16th February. We will also be broadcasting the two candidate question time events on the 13th and the 15th giving you all the information from the comfort of your living room!