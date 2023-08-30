for preventing plumbing emergencies in your home

Plumbing emergencies are a nightmare to deal with, they are expensive and can cause huge damage to your home. Although you may not be able to predict when such an emergency will occur, you can take preventative measures to reduce the chance of one happening. Here are a few tips that you can follow to prevent plumbing emergencies, ultimately saving you time, money, and headaches.

Tip #1: Regular Inspection

Regular plumbing inspections are an essential part of maintaining your home. Every few months or so, it's important to have a professional plumber inspect your pipes, faucets, and other plumbing fixtures. They can identify and fix small leaks before they become serious problems and also check if your pipes are in good shape. Pipes tend to deteriorate over time and can become clogged with debris such as hair, food, and other materials. Regular inspections can catch these issues before it becomes an emergency.

Tip #2: Monitor Your Water Pressure

If you have high water pressure, it is time to take immediate action. High water pressure can cause a major plumbing emergency. High water pressure can damage your pipes, which can cause leaks or bursts and lead to flooding. Use a pressure gauge to check your water pressure regularly. If you have high water pressure, it may be time to install a pressure reducing valve. This small investment will significantly prolong the lifespan of your plumbing fixtures and pipes.

Tip #3: Use Drain Strainers

One of the most common reasons for blockages in pipes are food scraps, hair, and other small objects that are washed away in the sink or shower. A drain strainer placed over the drain before using the sink or shower will prevent most of these materials from entering the pipes. These strainers are inexpensive and can save you hundreds of dollars in plumbing repairs.

Tip #4: Be Careful What Goes Down the Toilet

Your toilet is not a trash can, so be careful what you flush down it. Flushing things like plastic, paper towels, sanitary napkins, wipes, and other non-degradable items can cause major problems in your plumbing system over time. These items can clog your pipes, resulting in costly repairs. Educate everyone in your household the toilet is only intended for flushing human wastes and toilet paper.

Tip #5: Don’t Ignore Leaks

Many homeowners choose to ignore small leaks because they don’t see it as an issue or it doesn’t bother them. However, small leaks can cause a tremendous amount of damage over time, putting your home and health at risk. Leaks in pipes can cause your home’s foundation to weaken or cause mold growth in the walls and ceilings. So, once you spot a leak, whether it’s slow or fast, call in a licensed plumber to fix it immediately.

By taking simple preventive measures, you can prolong the lifespan of your plumbing and prevent plumbing emergencies from happening. Regular inspection, monitoring water pressure, using drain strainers, being careful what you flush down your toilet, and fixing leaks immediately are some of the things you can do to keep your plumbing system in good shape. If you have any plumbing issues, the best thing to do is to call in a professional plumber. They are experienced in diagnosing and resolving plumbing problems and can provide valuable advice on how to prevent future issues.