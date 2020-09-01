16 passengers from Zante flight test positive for COVID-19

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

16 passengers on a flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff have now tested positive for COVID-19.

There were a total of 193 passengers on flight TOM6215. Public Health Wales have asked all of these individuals to self-isolate.

Passenger Stephanie Whitfield spoke to the BBC, saying ”This flight was a debacle. The chap next to me had his mask around his neck. Not only did the airline not pull him up on it, they gave him a free drink when he said he knew a member of the crew,”

“Loads of people were taking their masks off and wandering up and down the aisles to talk to others.

“As soon as the flight landed, a load of people took their masks off immediately. The flight was full of selfish ‘covidiots’ and an inept crew who couldn’t care less.”

The flight was run by Tui airlines. Tui released a statement on Monday, stating “Passengers are informed prior to travel and via PA announcements on the flight that they have to wear masks throughout and are not allowed to move around the cabin.

“Masks can only be removed when consuming food and drink.”

Initial investigations on Sunday showed that seven people from the flight had tested positive, a number which has since more than doubled to the total of 16 passengers.

Giri Shankar, incident director for the COVID-19 outbreak at Public Health Wales, said their investigations “have indicated that a lack of social distancing, in particular by a minority of the 20 to 30-year age group, has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people” and added: “I would make a direct appeal to young people to remember that even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if they were to test positive for it, if they were to pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, even fatal.”

“It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus – that is by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly.

“Particularly over this bank holiday weekend, we are also issuing a reminder to everyone of the importance of social distancing to keep everyone in Wales safe.”

Public Health Wales reports a total of 18,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a total of 334, 284 individuals having been tested. Shielding advice has been “paused” as of last week.