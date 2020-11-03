US Election 2020: Live Results

Join us live for all the updates from the Presidential race for the electoral college to the battle for the senate.
22:03
Biden’s campaign manager has said he will address the American people tonight, no matter the result.
21:39
Some of the key states to look out for tonight include;
– Pennsylvania
– Florida
– Texas
– Colorado
– Arizona
These states could well decide the election.
21:39
Mail-in ballots have been a point of controversy this election with incumbent President Donald Trump questioning their legitimacy. Ultimately, different states rules on what mail in votes will be counted and which votes will be thrown out could decide the election
21:29
Polling for the election has predicted a Biden win for this election but polling has been less then reliable in recent years and so all’s to play for tonight!
21:13
21:03
Trump, when asked about his thoughts on tonight’s election, said “Winning is easy, losing is never easy”.
21:02
Turnout in this election is expected to be higher then many elections prior with over 100 million early ballots cast in the lead up to the election.
21:00
Our US 2020 election coverage has begun!
15:00
Join us tonight from 9pm for the full story on the US election
