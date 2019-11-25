Christmas market stallholders disappointed at lights event no show

By Tomos Evans

Traders at Cardiff city centre’s Christmas market have expressed disappointment at Cardiff Council’s decision not to hold their annual Step into Christmas event this year. The event, which formally turns on the city centre’s Christmas lights, was not held for financial reasons.

Rhiannon Roberts, one of the traders at the market, told Gair Rhydd, “There was no footfall, more or less. I know it was raining again but normally the first Thursday of the markets is a really busy day for all traders and everyone I talked to said that it wasn’t a great day at all. We still made sales, but you could see the difference.”

In previous years, the Step into Christmas event has seen celebrities such as former Doctor Who starts David Tennant and Billie Piper switch on the lights.

Rhiannon continued, “I think that it did have an impact that the Cardiff switching on the lights didn’t happen. I’ve done this event for years and every time there’s a buzz, there’s entertainment. The children come out, the adults come out, obviously they buy with us at the market. But, also, it’s just a nice vibe and everyone’s out to celebrate the start of Christmas and we definitely saw something change.”

In terms of the plans for next year, Rhiannon said, “I’d like [the event] to come back, really. So, entertainment again. Penarth, Barry – they all have the switching on of the lights so it would be nice for actual Cardiff, the capital city, to do something big.”

Non Watts, another of the Christmas market traders told Gair Rhydd that, unlike Rhiannon, “It didn’t affect us personally”. However, she added that “It was disappointing that the city itself was unable to put something on, regardless of the weather, as there were many children around”.

Instead of the usual Step into Christmas event organised by Cardiff Council, the city centre’s lights were instead switched on by Floodlight Services, a company based in Talbot Green.

Mikey Roberts took his six-year-old daughter to the city centre to see the Christmas lights being turned on, as he has in previous years. He described it to Gair Rhydd as “a big let down”. He continued, “The atmosphere was flat and not like it has been in previous years which was a shame”.

Mikey adds, “I’d like next year’s version to be similar to previous events, and not like this year’s no show! I’m sure shops in the city centre would have made a lot more money with a bigger crowd in the city centre”.

Many in Cardiff are left wondering whether Step Into Christmas will be stepping back into Cardiff next year.