Siôn Jobbins, chair of Yes Cymru, talks to Gair Rhydd after membership ‘surge’

Yes Cymru has seen increased support this year despite holding no rallies due to coronavirus restrictions. At the beginning of 2020, the movement had 2000 members, by mid-October it had 9000. Over the past two weeks it increased to over 15,000, with 2000 joining in 24 hours.

Gair Rhydd has had the chance to talk with Siôn Jobbins, chair of the Welsh independence movement Yes Cymru.

By Dewi Morris | Political Editor

When asked why he believed support has increased recently, Jobbins put it down to:

“Many factors, typically people have seen that Westminster isn’t the mother of parliaments it’s just the world’s best gentleman’s club, and they’ve seen that by and large Wales has taken better decisions and followed the science more than Westminster has when it comes to COVID. There’s greater faith in the Welsh Parliament than in the UK Parliament.”

In August, polls showed 26% of the Welsh public would vote for independence if there was a referendum tomorrow, however, despite support for independence growing, there seems to also be increasing support for the Abolish the Assembly Party. The party is predicted to win four seats in May’s Senedd election.

Siôn Jobbins told us that he believed the largest threat to devolution was not the new Abolish Party but rather, “the Tories who will salami-slice Welsh powers… we’ve seen this with the Internal Market Bill.”

Last week, Alister Jack, Scotland’s Secretary for State, told the BBC that Westminster would refuse another independence referendum in Scotland “for a generation”, which he defined as “25 or 40 years”. However, the BBC also reported on November 10, that there “has been whispering in Westminster” of allowing a second Scottish independence referendum if the SNP win a majority in the Scottish Parliament elections in May.

Siôn Jobbins told us:

“A lot of people in Wales will keep an eye on what’s happening in Scotland, where the latest poll is around 56- 58% [in favour of independence]. They could be holding a referendum in two years’ time and a lot of people in Wales, whatever their political affiliation, are thinking ‘well what happens in two years when and if Scotland leaves,’ … even if independence isn’t their first choice, they’re thinking of plan B and thinking, ‘OK if the UK does come to an end with Scotland leaving then we need to have some sort of plan as well.’”

The recent membership spike coincided with Rishi Sunak announcing that the furlough scheme would be extended across the UK until March. This was announced once England had confirmed it would be going into national lockdown despite calls from Wales for the scheme to be extended when Wales entered the firebreak lockdown, which were ignored at the time.

Despite the increasing support for independence in Wales, currently only two parties in the Senedd support independence; Plaid Cymru, who have 10 seats, and Neil McEvoy’s newly created Welsh National Party, with 1 seat. The Green Party in Wales also support independence but currently don’t have any seats in the Senedd. Next May’s Senedd election, although by no means a referendum, may show whether rise in support for independence will translate into votes for pro-independence parties.

Jobbins told us that he could not see Welsh Labour supporting independence before May. Labour currently oppose independence; Mark Drakeford has said on many occasions he believes Wales is best served within the UK. However, Drakeford’s open frustration over lack of talks with Boris Johnson during the pandemic, he described working with the UK Government as an “utterly shambolic experience”, may be increasing support for independence.

When asked whether he believed an independence referendum for Wales may be possible during the next Senedd term, Siôn Jobbins said: