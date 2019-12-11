A look at Cardiff West + Cardiff South and Penarth

By Lowri Pitcher

While most Cardiff University students live in Cardiff Central and Cardiff North, Cardiff is in fact divided into another two constituencies; Cardiff West and Cardiff South and Penarth.

Cardiff West

Cardiff West encompasses the areas of Caerau, Canton, Creigiau and St Fagans, Ely, Fairwater, Llandaff, Pentyrch, Radyr, and Riverside. It has been a Labour stronghold since the party took over from the Conservative party in 1987, although the Conservatives have followed in second place ever since.

In 2017 Labour’s Kevin Brennan, currently the Labour candidate for the seat won with a majority of 26.9% totalling 12,551 votes, the seat is therefore considered a safe seat. During the 2017 election Labour won, the Conservatives were second followed by Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats and finally UKIP. Given that Cardiff West voted to remain in the EU in 2016 by a margin of 56.18% – 43.82% this election may provide a chance for the Liberal Democrats or Plaid Cymru to increase their share of the vote due to their strong ‘remain’ policies.

The full list of candidates contesting Cardiff West include; Carolyn Webster for the Conservative and Unionist Party, David Griffin for the Green Party, Kevin Brennan for the Labour Party, Callum James Littlemore for the Liberal Democrats, Boyd Clack for Plaid Cymru and Nick Mullins for the Brexit Party.

Cardiff South and Penarth

The final Cardiff city constituency to be discussed is Cardiff South and Penarth. The constituency encompasses Butetown, Grangetown, Llanrumney, Rumney, Splott, Trowbridge, Cornerswell, Llandough, Plymouth, St Augustine’s, Stanwell, and Sully. Similarly to Cardiff West, Cardiff South and Penarth is another Labour stronghold with the party controlling the seat since its creation in 1983.

In 2017 the seat was won by Labour’s Stephen Doughty with a majority of 14,864, winning a total of 30,182 almost double the number of votes than the Conservatives in second place. During the 2017 election Plaid Cymru came third followed by the Liberal Democrats, UKIP, the Green Party and finally the Pirate Party. With this being another strong ‘remain’ constituency which voted to remain in the EU by a margin of 57.18% – 42.82% the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru may see their vote share increase. Meanwhile, the Brexit Party and the Conservative Party may be hoping to pick up the 942 UKIP votes during 2017.

The full list of candidates standing in Cardiff South and Penarth are as follows; Philippa Ann Broom for the Conservative and Unionist Party, Ken Barker for the Green Party, Stephen Doughty for the Labour and Co-operative Party, Dan Schmeising for the Liberal Democrats, Nasir Adam for Plaid Cymru and Tim Price for the Brexit Party.