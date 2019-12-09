Politics A message from Cardiff North candidates

Gair Rhydd Politics asked each of the candidates standing in Cardiff North to respond in 100 words: “Why should students vote for you?” Brexit Party – Christopher Butler “Students voted Lib-Dem in large numbers in the 2010 Election because of their promises on student fees. They were let down. The Lib-Dems/Conservative pact then tripled tuition fees. Young people shouldn’t be burdened with vast debt after going to university: my generation wasn’t, so why should this one be? The Brexit Party will relieve students of accumulated debts on their loans and charge 0% interest going forward – the difference is we mean it. Students are investing in themselves for their future. In Venezuela, the Socialist economy so admired by Corbyn, the youth unemployment rate is 17%, GDP is tanking and inflation last year was 130,060% – not a shining path to follow.” Conservative and Unionist Party – Mohamed Ali “I was born in Solamlia and moved to Cardiff aged 3 as a child refugee. I was raised in Cardiff, worked and lived in the community I want to represent. This is our chance to get real change for Cardiff, someone who passionately cares about our NHS, schools, environment – rather than standing on a platform to stop Brexit. Over the last 3 years, we’ve seen the Lib Dema & certain Labour MPs continuously vote against every change of getting Brexit over and done with. Instead, they’ve voted for delay after delay causing more uncertainty. A vote for me is to get Brexit done, so we can start talking about the issues that really matter to you.”

Green Party – Michael Cope

“This is the climate election.

To tackle climate change, we must introduce policies now to radically transform our economy,

environment and society and make them fit for the future. Only the Green Party will do this.

Our Green New Deal will create a green industrial revolution through massive investment in green

energy, infrastructure and housing, creating millions of new jobs and making the UK the world

leader in the fight against climate change.

The Green Party is the originator of the Green New Deal. Our manifesto is the most ambitious of any party. Voters should accept no imitations. Vote Green.”

Independent – Richard Jones

“I’m working class guy who has had enough of politicians putting themselves before the people that they are supposed to represent. Speaking to Cardiff North residents, they want an MP to be in touch with the needs of their community instead of trying to constantly pull the wool over their eyes.

I am running as an independent, representing the unheard voices of the Cardiff North Community and am supporting all forms of mental health, anxiety, Bipolar, BDD, BPD, depression, drugs & alcohol, eating problems, loneliness, OCD, PTSD, Schizophrenia, self-harm, stress and suicidal feelings too name a few.”

Labour Party – Anna McMorrin

“In Cardiff North, it is a straight fight between the hard-right brexiteer tories and I’ve stood against tory austerity and cutbacks for the last two and a half years since I was elected. I’ve also stood on my platform as a passionate remainer fighting to remain in the EU. With the deal we have now I want to put it back to the people for a final say, but I will be campaigning t remain.

I believe that is in the best interests of young people and students, especially university students who rely on research, European funding, the ability to travel and work like I did in European states.

I am also a big campaigner against the climate emergency, that is a real issue for me. That’s my professional background in campaigning against carbon emissions and the increasing threat we face from the climate emergency at the moment. That I think needs to be absolutely paramount.”

Liberal Democrats – Rhys Taylor

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit. We will Stop Brexit and use the £50 billion Remain Bonus to properly fund our public services and tackle inequality.

We’re in the middle of a climate emergency. The Liberal Democrats have a radical and credible plan to reverse climate change. We’ll generate 80% of our electricity from renewables by 2030, ban fracking and diesel and petrol cars, and tackle fuel poverty.

We believe in an internationalist, inclusive, and free society where everyone has the freedom to be who they are free from discrimination and prejudice.”

Plaid Cymru – Steffan Webb

Students should vote for Steffan Webb Plaid Cymru in Cardiff North to get an MP to: