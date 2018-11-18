A second referendum is far from being anti-democractic

By Mike O’Brien



Somehow, in a timeline where Arron Banks, the billionaire co-founder of Leave.EU, was referred to the National Crime Agency by the Electoral Commission for campaign offences, and evidence of Russian interference favouring Brexit mounts daily, Brexiters still find the gall to defend the referendum result in the name of democracy. However much you think you are championing democracy, all you represent is its corrosive detractors, or just maybe, your own pride.

Arguments against a second referendum are typically comprised of hackneyed nonsense. The most frequent assertion in my experience is that the notion of a second referendum is an affront to democracy. What sound logic; I for one can’t think of anything less democratic than a vote! Perhaps we should only ever have one election, too, if the will of the people is such an irreversible edict.

Those truly interested in logic and reason would surely agree that any decision ought to be balanced in light of compelling evidence, and by Jove, there’s plenty to go around. Academics, businesses both domestic and international, and representatives of vital services almost unanimously agree that Brexit is a guaranteed financial disaster. Had enough of experts? Then you’ll be glad to know that even Leave’s own champion Jim Ratcliffe, once the richest man in Britain, is relocating to Monaco and relocating his production to Germany. He doesn’t have faith in post-Brexit Britain as a place for business – so why on Earth do you?

Cynicism, reductionism, and misanthropy deserve no place in politics. Compassion and reason are all that separate us from beasts, and a thorough consultation of both should lead you to the decision that another round of voting – however insufferable – is the most democratic and human option available. Whether it’s for a clearer mandate than a 2% majority, a consultation in light of the clearer economic and cultural ramifications, or a rejection of dirty campaigning and hostile foreign intervention, the EU referendum deserves another go.