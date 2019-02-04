A statue for Wales’ first black headteacher has been built in Cardiff

By Taylor Willis
A statue to commemorate Wales’ first black headteacher, Betty Campbell, has been built in Cardiff.
Betty Campbell was born into a working-class family. Her father was Jamaican and her mother was Welsh. Mrs Campbell grew up in Tiger Bay and went to work as a teacher in multi-racial areas of the city.
Mrs Campbell taught at Mount Stuart in Butetown for 28 years, even after she was told as a student that this career was not achievable for her as a black woman. She will be celebrated for her hard work and determination against those who told her a working-class black female could not succeed.
Betty Campbell always celebrated her nations multicultural heritage. She was on the race relations board, a governor for BBC Wales and was a member of the Home Office’s race advisory. This was all whilst serving her educational roles as a teacher and headteacher.
The school in Butetown has since been celebrated for the multicultural education it provides. Nelson Mandela even paid Betty a visit during his one visit to Wales.
The statue is outside of central square outside Cardiff Central station, immortalising Betty after her death in 2017, at the age of 82.
