Alcohol-related incidents cost NHS £3.5 billion per year

By Taylor Willis

Researchers are seeing figures rise to reveal the extortionate amount the NHS is paying to patch up the nation’s unhealthy relationship with alcohol. These can be incidents from night outs to the steady increase of alcohol-related diseases.

The drinking culture in the UK is rapidly increasing. With students going to University and becoming immersed in the binge drinking culture. In 2015 and 2016, the NHS saw an estimated 1.1 million alcohol related hospital admissions.

Binge drinking has become a prevalent part of society and the need for action is clear.

Many people label themselves as ‘casual or occasional’ drinkers. This label tends to be reassuring as it suggests they will not suffer any long-term effects. However, new research suggests that even drinking within the national guideline amounts could have a significant effect on our brains.

New research states that consuming more than just one unit a day may have cognitive effects. This risk is heightened for the middle-aged population.

This new research clearly affirms the need for change in the nations attitude and relationship towards alcohol. Alcohol is commodified as a bottle of fun which is resulting in unnecessary bills and strains on the NHS.