Amazon unveils new sustainable shopping platform

As part of its continued commitment to its Climate Pledge, Amazon has recently launched an ‘eco-friendly shopping platform’, where products from certified and sustainable sources will be available for purchase.

By Catarina Vicente | Contributor

Boasting around 40,000 products (many of which are common household items), all of the products featured on the new platform have received a certification of sustainability by groups such as Fairtrade International and the Carbon Trust. Although the initiative has only recently become available in the US, the platform is planned to spread in internationally to the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain in the next few months

The project itself is part of Amazon’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, intending to reduce the company’s carbon emissions and, eventually, reach a net zero carbon by 2040. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, has described the initiative as a fundamental step in the company’s plan to “lessen [their] impact on the environment” – A key impact that has only been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as more and more customers choose to shop online.

Additionally, Amazon has launched its ‘Compact by Design’ programme which, by identifying and promoting products with more efficient packaging designs, aims to minimize the amount of plastic and cardboard used in packaging.

Both of these initiatives are exemplary of Amazon’s effort to become more eco-friendly amidst criticism of its contributions to the carbon emissions which, as a UK Manager at Amazon attests, will also serve as an incentive for selling partners to create sustainable products for the platform.

Despite these efforts, environmental activist groups have criticized the initiatives for appearing to be “a token gesture” with little ecological impact.

Mike Childs, the Head of Policy at campaign community Friends of the Earth, called for “legally binding standards and regulations” in order to ensure that Amazon meets “the very highest environmental standards”. In reference to the responsibilities of multinational online retailers, Childs also spoke on the overall clarity of the initiative, questioning that: “will other products be labelled as climate-unfriendly?”

For now, the company has more extensive plans to meet its goal of net zero carbon by 2040, including electric delivery trucks and a project to become entirely dependent on renewable energy. The 20-year long plan seems promising, but reveals that Amazon still has a long way to go to be considered a truly green company.

Science and Technology