Ancient mummy DNA reveals history of human migration

By Milo Moran

For a long time people thought that the populating of the Americas by humans happened in one clean wave, with our distant ancestors crossing the Bering Strait into North America. However, history is rarely this clear-cut, and two papers recently published have indicated that the process was far more complex, occurring in several stages over thousands of years.

We know that early humans crossed the Bering Strait, which used to be a landmass. The region, called Beringia, was submerged under water after the last ice age. There were two groups involved here, both migrating east from Africa or Eurasia: the Beringians, who stayed in Beringia, and the Clovis people, who moved into North America more than ten thousand years ago.

The Clovis people hunted mammoths, made tools out of stone and ivory, and lived in what is now New Mexico. They were identified by a baby tooth, found in Montana, from an individual known as Anzick-1. For a long time it was believed that the Clovis, who are the ancestors of modern Native Americans, were the only people to migrate down to South America.

The first paper, by Harvard geneticist Nathan Nakatsuka, compares the Anzick-1 DNA to that of 49 ancient South American specimens. It concludes that other genetic populations came after the Clovis, changing the genetic makeup of South America. One such group arrived 9,000 years ago, and another 4,200. This radically changes our view of the peopling of the continent, which has been “an oversimplified narrative” for a long time.

Further analysis has shown that indigenous South Americans are much more genetically diverse than previously thought: comparison of 10,400 year old Brazilian remains shows that there is a clear relationship between Australian and Paleoamerican populations, suggesting that a population split in two, with half moving south to colonise Australia, and the other half north to Beringia. The second paper, authored by Eske Willerslev from the Natural History Museum of Denmark, shows that although the Beiringians were not related to Australians or Americans, it is highly likely that many groups passed over the Bering Strait bridge.

The alternative is that they paddled across the Pacific, which has been described as “unlikely” by Pontus Skoglund of the Francis Crick Institute of London. However, the group related to both Australians and Brazilians did not appear to leave any remains as they travelled down through the Americas.

With the fossil record being so incomplete, it is likely that the small glimpses we do have into the past are all we have to go on.