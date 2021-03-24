Angel Hotel offers a ‘safe place’ in Cardiff for those at risk

By Luthien Evans | News Editor

The Angel Hotel, situated in Cardiff city centre, has stated that they are a ‘safe space’ for anyone that feels at risk whilst in Cardiff. The statement released on social media focuses on women and girls who feel “intimidated, scared or at risk” while in the city centre.

The Angel Hotel is located on Castle Street and is near many university hotspots such as Revolution, Cardiff Arms Park, and other smaller bars.

This action comes in response to the outcry on social media surrounding sexual harassment, following the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard. Many women online commented about their own personal stories surrounding sexual harassment and sexual abuse, sparking a national conversation on the topic of women’s safety.

Sarah Everard went missing in early March when walking home from her friends’ house in London. Vigils commemorating Sarah have been occurring throughout the country, including within universities. Many of these videos were held online and so accessible for people at home. A protest occurred near Cardiff Bay police station, with the message to “reclaim the streets “. This phrase was coined on social media following Sarah‘s murder, commenting on the safety of women.

The director of sales at the angel hotel, Kim Pedlar, has stated that this is a reiteration of their “safe place” policy that was already in existence. She has said on the topic: “as a management team we were seeing women and girls coming forward and saying he didn’t feel safe walking to work or home either day or night. And we realised, especially maybe the older generation, wouldn’t think of coming into a hotel and asking us to use the phone or wait there. It was just really to reiterate that we are there if anybody needs.

A transcript of the Social media post outlining the hotel standpoint is as follows: ‘in light of the devastating news regarding Sarah Everard this week, Here at the angel hotel we would like to offer women and girls feel intimidated, scared or at risk in Cardiff city centre a “safe place “. Please come into reception and a member of our team will help you call a taxi, friend or family member to ensure you get home safe. Our doors are open 24/7 we will help. We are a business with females at the forefront and we want everyone to feel like they have somewhere to go if they need help. We are here.’