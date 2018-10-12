Artist Banksy shreds his art moments after it sells at auction for £1M

By Hallum Cowell

Banksy’s Painting “Balloon Girl” shredded itself after being sold at auction for $1.4 million.

A shredder that was built into the frame by Banksy automatically activated as the painting was auctioned. The crowd then watched as the artwork was destroyed before their eyes.

The moment was caught on film and quickly went viral with many claiming the event was “Banksy-ed”.

Banksy is an anonymous street artist who is believed to have been born in Bristol around 1974. His work focuses on graphite that often criticises the modern world. Active since the 1990s, Banksy has produced many pieces of art such as “One Nation Under CCTV,” “Bomb Hugger” and his interactive pop-up dystopian theme park “Dismaland”.

This most recent artistic statement has been labelled by Vox as “a rebuke of empty consumerism”.

However, some doubt has been cast over this interpretation. Scott Reyburn, a journalist for the Times questioned: “The frame would presumable have been rather heavy and thick for its size, something an auction house specialist or art handler might have noticed. Detailed condition reports are routinely and this Banksy piece had been hung on a wall, rather than placed by porters on a podium for the moment of sale. And the artwork was also the last of the lot in the auction”.

The value of the piece has increased to at least £2 million. Banksy took credit for the action on his Instagram captioning an image of the event “going, going, gone”.