Beating climate change and the recession, one roof at a time

Beating climate change one roof at a time, the UK must focus on home insulation and heat pumps to replace the nation’s gas boilers.

By Rowenna Hoskin | Science Editor

In order for the UK to reach its climate obligations, campaigners say that the country must focus on home insulation and heat pumps to replace the nation’s gas boilers. Not only will this reduce the amount of fossil fuels used and wasted, but it will simultaneously provide work for thousands.

In September, a government scheme to insulate homes began. It provided green grants to households who applied, allowing them to improve their carbon footprint, and by extension, the nation’s. Unfortunately this scheme is set to finish next March meaning that tens of millions of homes will be left with energy-inefficient houses, dependent on fossil fuel heating – which must be phased out in order for the UK to reach the net zero carbon goal.

The scheme has amazing potential, and should it be expanded, it would be one of the most effective ways to ensure that carbon targets are met. It would also produce at least 300,000 jobs according to the Climate Coalition of 70 charities and campaigning groups. Overall the Climate Coalition represents around 22 million supporters around the UK.

While the scheme certainly has potential, and is a step in the right direction, it is not without its pitfalls. Currently, home owners are finding it almost impossible to get a contractor as the builders must TrustMark registered and listed on the official Simple Energy Advice (SEA) website. Large areas of the country seem to have no contractors willing or able to do the work. Martin Lewis, leading founder of the Moneysavingexpert website, labels the scheme a “postcode lottery” and one that needs government intervention.

Katie White, the executive director of advocacy and campaigns for WWF, said:

“As the pandemic hits us all hard again, we will once again look to our leaders for plans to rebuild and recover. A recovery where we ignore climate and nature is not a recovery at all, it is starting the timer for the next crisis. Inaction is not an option if we are to protect our planet for future generations.”

The current scheme must have its accessibility improved and extended in order to allow UK homeowners to make use of the green grant. With covid-19 on the rampage, builders are suffering; this scheme, should they choose to become registered, will give them a surge in business.

Currently the scheme appears to have been “cobbled together in a few weeks rather than properly thought through” according to Thea Skinner, who has been struggling to find a quote to insulate her roof.

Boris Johnson is currently considering a 10-point plan, which is expected to be announced this week, to kickstart the low-carbon economy in order to put the UK on track to meet the target of net zero emissions by 2050. Currently, if we carry on the way we are, it will take us 700 years to reach net zero, according to energy experts. The UK is under immense international pressure to produce a detailed plan as host of the next UN summit on the climate crisis, Cop26, which was postponed until next November.

Johnson is hosting a preliminary meeting for world leaders next month, marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris agreement. He is expected to use the plan to encourage other countries to follow suit. Under the Paris agreement, all countries must submit fresh targets on emissions cuts for the next decade or so by the end of this year. It is unclear as to whether or not the Green Grant scheme will be included in this plan.

Some of the commitments Johnson is expected to include in the plan is the switch from fossil-fueled cars to electric cars from 2030 to 2035; an end of UK funded overseas fossil-fuels; a green infrastructure to support low-carbon investment; increased generation of renewable energy, in particular from offshore wind; support for carbon capture and storage technology; and measures to restore the natural environment, like UK forests, peatlands and wetlands.

The Climate Coalition, which includes the National Trust, RSPB and the Women’s Institute, is also urging Johnson to increase overseas aid for countries vulnerable to the effects of climate change; to create legislation to put a stop to the import of products with a manufacturing history of destroying nature – for example, products created from the areas deforested for palm oil. They also call for him to force the treasury into ensuring that all government spending is compatible with the net zero target.

Clara Goldsmith, a campaigns director for the Climate Coalition, said:

“The UK will only be successful in galvanising global climate action ahead of Cop26 if it gets its own house in order. We have set out our 10-point plan as the litmus test for government commitment to get on track to net zero. This plan, if implemented in full, can restore UK leadership on climate change, create hundreds of thousands of green jobs and help rebuild our shattered economy.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are taking every opportunity to build on the UK’s fantastic track record for tackling climate change. This month the prime minister outlined ambitious plans to build back greener by making the UK the world leader in clean wind energy, which is just one part of his 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution, which will be set out further this year.”

“The government has also put billions into support for our low-carbon economy this year and made good progress by consulting on ending coal power and phasing out new petrol and diesel cars, supporting renewable energy projects across the UK, and announcing over £3bn to transform the energy efficiency of the UK’s homes and public building.”

It stands to reason that in order for the UK to become a world leader in the battle against the climate crisis, the government must utilise whatever means they can. This green scheme for insulation would benefit both the builders, homeowners, the nation, and the world in general – both regarding the economy and the net zero goal. Hopefully the government fulfills their promises of ‘taking every opportunity’ to tackle the climate crisis and sees the benefit in the extension and improvement of this scheme.