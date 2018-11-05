Beautiful Ohio: a suggestion of what’s to come?

By Evan Cerne-Iannone

A popular saying amongst American voters and political pundits during the election season is “As Ohio goes, so goes the nation.” In lament terms Ohio is viewed as a political bellwether state which often helps measurement of political trends. The results next week from Ohio are vital because they will help gage and determine the political pulse of the United States. On the one hand if the Democrats do well in Ohio this could help propel the so-called “blue wave.” However, if the Democrats perform poorly this could help revitalise the ailing Trump White House. The election next week will be partially exciting in large part because a senate seat and the governorship are up for grabs in addition to the eighteen Ohio seats for the House of Representatives.

The closest and most important race this midterm is over who will replace term limited governor and past presidential candidate John Kasich. While this race would have no impact on the US Congress it would give the winning party powerful momentum moving forward. Ohio has been dominated by Republican leadership, with Republicans serving the state’s highest office for 24 of the last 28 years. The 2018 Ohio gubernatorial race features Trump endorsed Republican and current Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Obama appointed Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, who resigned last November, Richard Cordray. With less than a week until the election the race remains deadlocked.

Recent polls have changed constantly with results that are often within the margin of error. This tight race has led to a huge influx of money being spent on campaign ads. Unlike the United Kingdom campaign spending in the United States has remained unregulated, which often leads to a torrent of campaign advertisements on television and radio. A week ago DeWine announced that he personally loaned his campaign three million dollars out of his own pocket. Major issues that the candidates have promised to address are the current opioid crisis and employment growth. With less than a week to go until the election it seems improbable that either candidate will emerge with a sizable lead. Voters and political observers will have to wait until election night for a more clearer picture to emerge.

The chances of a Democratic controlled senate after November 6 are increasingly unlikely. Ohio, like the rest of the 50 states, has two senate seats. Currently these two seats are split between Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman. Senator Brown is facing re-election this year, and it seems extremely probable that he will defeat his Trump endorsed Republican challenger, Jim Renaci. This matchup was something of a shock as many Ohio voters believed the current race would be a rerun of 2012 where State Treasurer Josh Mandel was the Republican contender. The race was a nasty one which saw serious mud throwing on both sides.

When Senator Brown spoke at Case Western Reserve University last year he believed that 2018 would be just as dirty. While Mandel is not the Republican candidate this prediction nevertheless came true. Renaci and the Republican camp dug up past claims that Senator Brown domestically abused his first wife while they were together from 1979 to 1987. Republican attack ads argued that Senator Brown’s opposition to Justice Brett Kavanugh was hypocritical in light of these allegations. Whatever effect this might have had on the election was thoroughly erased when Senator Brown released an ad where his ex-wife not only refuted the claims but stated she maintains a good personal relationship with her ex-husband.

On the other side of the aisle Senator Brown’s camp has been pushing the narrative that Renaci has a dodgy tax record. These attacks can be traced back eighteen years when Renaci was ordered to pay $359,822 in tax related penalties. This argument was not a strong one given that the fine imposed on Renaci was overturned by the Ohio State Supreme Court two years. Senator Brown has a steady lead in most polls amongst Ohio voters and baring a catastrophic collapse he will return to the United States Senate to serve another six-year term.

Pollsters and pundits have largely predicted that the midterms will see the U.S House of Representatives change hands from the Republicans to the Democrats. The state of Ohio has 16 districts which elect people to the House of Representative and it seems likely that none of these seats will flip this midterm. If this prediction rings true next week then it will be the third consecutive House election in Ohio where both parties kept the same number of seats, Republicans with 12, and Democrats 4. All of the districts can be classified as safe seats, with 17 of the 18 featuring incumbents. The Ohio 16th District, Republican Senate Candidate Jim Renaci’s old seat, has both parties fielding new candidates, however, it’s largely considered to be a safe Republican seat. Based on these observations it seems unlikely that the “blue wave” will have much impact on any of the Ohio Districts.