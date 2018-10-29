Beyond All Unreasonable Doubt

By Hannah Newberry

The legal system that we enjoy became a perilous construct as soon as we found out that we could profit from it. Everyone is familiar with the likes of Making a Murderer and the Staircase – documentaries displaying shocking injustice through means of tactical intimidation, evidence tampering, wrongful assumptions and scaremongering. We binge these shows relentlessly, yet fail to address the issue that causes these victims to end up behind bars in the first place – the corruption that exists within the job of a prosecutor.

The idea that prosecutors are judged not on merit but by the amount of convictions they have is mathematically and logically corrupt. One may convict twenty guilty people and one may convict a hundred – and this should be indicative of the cases they are given, not how good they are at their job. When did this prestigious role become about collaborating enough evidence to develop an incriminating story?

This isn’t to argue that storytelling isn’t partially acceptable, as sometimes cases materialise that require guesswork to insinuate the most likely and probable occurrences where lack of hard proof is available. But how are we convicting so many people unlawfully? How are we convincing high ranking individuals to lose evidence, getting away with leading questions and asserting duress where none is needed? The narrative of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ became a fallacious slogan as soon as there was money to be made.

Nowadays, we are more likely to see convictions based off the rationale that the prosecution’s story was equally as convincing, whether the jury is doubtful or not. We have seen countless dilemmas where defendants have been dragged on race, sexual history, gender, wealth – where it’s a lot more about whether the defendant looks like they deserve to be behind bars rather than being punished for the crime they committed.

We are in a cyclical dilemma where some of us sit in a courtroom longing for our payday, while others will never see one again through no fault of their own aside from relying on a fragmented system. There is nothing ‘reasonable’ about the lack of reasonable doubt we require from our jury in order to convict – all that seems to suffice now is a story that seems juicier than the mundane reality. I refuse to believe that we can continue to operate on a faulty system where persuasion of the jury is the be-all and end-all.