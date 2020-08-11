BREAKING: Biden announces Kamala Harris as Vice President pick

By Morgan Perry

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden has announced Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate in the upcoming 2020 US Presidential Election.

The former senator from Delaware made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Washington time. The pair are hoping to unseat incumbent Donald Trump.

Mr Biden said it was a “great honour” to announce a “fearless fighter” as his running mate.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

More than 20 years’ experience

Mr Biden’s choice of running-mate has been the subject of great speculation in recent weeks, and you can read Gair Rhydd’s run-down of his potential choices here.

Harris comes with more than 20 years’ experience, having run for the Democratic nomination herself last year.

She was first elected to public office as the San Francisco District Attorney in 2004. Harris was the California District Attorney from 2011 to 2017.

The first South Asian woman to be elected to the US senate, Harris is currently one of the Senators for the state of California.

Harris gained international attention for her targeted questioning of Brett Kavanaugh in his Senate confirmation hearing, among others.

President Trump nominated Kavanaugh as Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, but the decision was met with great controversy after Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct.

At the time, Harris described the process to nominate Kavanaugh as a “sham”.

The ivory building at the end of Pennsylvania Avenue

A former Vice President himself, Biden already has experience in the White House.

Having successfully run alongside President Barack Obama, he is acutely aware that the route to the ivory building at the end of Pennsylvania Avenue is certainly not an easy one.

Most recently, arguments have been thrown around on both sides of the political spectrum that neither Trump nor Biden are fit to hold office, with recent questions about Trump’s cognitive ability.

Trump ran largely unopposed in his campaign to become the Republican nominee. Biden, however, faced fierce competition from Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders, and Senator for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren.

The former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee will be announced as the Democratic nominee at their convention next week, having secured enough delegates for the party’s nomination in June.

All to play for in November

Donald Trump’s approval ratings have slipped in recent months, especially in light of his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.

His campaign in 2016 focused on making America “great again”, prioritising new infrastructure and preventing illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border.

In recent weeks, polling numbers have also swung sharply in favour of the Democrats.

Recent economic figures place the US economy at its lowest point on record. Unemployment is also at an all-time high as a result of the ongoing pandemic, and is likely to affect Trump’s performance in November.

This, some have suggested, leaves an opening for an election win for the 77-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee.

The polls certainly support it, but polls also predicted a win for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, so it’s all to play for come November.

