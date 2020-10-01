BT report claims – Smart tech could “transform” rural Wales

According to a new report by BT, the incorporation and use of smart technologies in rural Welsh communities could significantly aid the country’s prominent agriculture and tourism sectors.

By Jack Robert Stacey | Technology Editor

British Telecoms (BT), the UK’s largest provider of fixed-line voice and broadband services, recently commissioned a study to evaluate the potential opportunities for the incorporation and continued use of smart technologies in rural parts of Wales.

Modern smart technologies – like smart security cameras, smart bulbs and smart refrigerators – are centred around increasing the connectivity between people and their environment and allow devices to be remotely accessed and controlled via any internet-connected device.

The new report was published by the social and economic research company Wavehill and, in reference to Wales’ agricultural industries, contested that the continued support of new high-tech systems could greatly increase the profitability and efficiency of rural farming operations.

In rural agriculture, internet-connected sensors could help farmers digitally locate livestock, whilst temperature-sensitive probes maintain industrial fridges which contain vaccines and animal products. Both technologies benefit a fundamental industry in Wales that operates across 1.8 million hectares of land, roughly 88% of the total land in Wales.

Additionally, Wavehill’s report featured an extensive analysis of rural tourist destinations which, including the Dioni Holiday Cottages in Snowdonia, raised the importance of linking online booking systems and websites to cloud services to increase their accessibility for staff. The report suggested that a specific tourist-focused app be created to map specific and tailored routes through Wales’ countryside and rural settlements.

Nick Speed, BT’s public affairs for Wales, spoke on the outcome of the report:

“Connected, smart technology could offer real benefits to rural communities in future. It has the potential to help rural economies grow and encourage young people to stay in these areas.

While tourism and agriculture continue to be fundamental sources of income in rural Wales, new report by BT highlights the significant potential for smart technologies to boost the efficiency and profitability of these sectors, potentially revolutionising life in rural Wales for the better.