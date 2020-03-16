BUCS Highlights: Ladies’ Tennis and Men’s Hockey amongst winners on BUCS Wednesday

A round-up of Cardiff University’s sporting action from the latest BUCS Wednesday

Men’s Hockey: UWE 1s 0 –2 Cardiff 2s

by Olly Davies

The Cardiff University Men’s 2nd XI Hockey team faced University of West England’s 1st XI in the Western Conference Cup final. The game was played at University of Gloucester’s ground, with Cardiff bringing a large contingent of supporters.

The match commenced at a frenetic speed as players from both sides tried to settle into the game. The crowd, lining one side of the playing area, were also in fine voice. Students began chanting from the first whistle.

Cardiff began to establish a foothold early in the first half as their press began to push the UWE players back. Not being able to break down the press, UWE resulted to playing crash balls through the middle of the pitch. These balls were easily dealt with by the Cardiff back line.

The period of pressure paid off as Cardiff were rewarded with a succession of short corners. UWE held firm, until a slap from Ben Harris from the left of the D, breached the defence. A VAR review after the game showed the goal was touched in by Tomma Boulanger on the line. Unfortunately, this goal did not seem to settle the Cardiff nerves.

UWE edged their way back into the game, attempting to spring quick counter attacks. However, the heroics of Andrew Jenson in goal denied UWE anything resembling a definitive chance. Cardiff went into halftime with a one goal cushion.

The second half proceeded in a similar fashion, both sides playing quick hockey. Nonetheless Cardiff were clearly the dominant team. With large periods of possession, Boulanger proved to be too much for the UWE back line to cope with. Despite this, Cardiff could not translate the on-field pressure to the scoreboard. With the only first half goal separating the teams the game seemed destined to end one – nil.

Entering the final five minutes of the game, tensions were running high. Cardiff were aware one small error could allow UWE back into the game. After another imperious run by Boulanger, Willie Ashpole managed to hook the ball into the back of the net to secure the victory for the men from Cardiff. A shot sailed past the UWE goalkeeper and was met with great clamour from the Cardiff supporters.

With the win secured, the Cardiff team worked hard to shut out the game. In the end UWE did not manage to get on the scoresheet, except for their green cards. The win was hard fought, but allowed the Cardiff team to complete the BUCS double. The team are also poised to replicate this feat in their Saturday league.

Ladies’ Tennis: Southampton 1s 4 – 8 Cardiff 2s

by Philippa Wisdom



It was a fantastic finish to the season for Cardiff Women’s second tennis team. They achieved a 4-2 win over Southampton women’s first team, making Cardiff Western Women’s Conference Cup champions for the second year running.

In the doubles, Cardiff’s first pair Alex Boardman and Rebecca Astill demonstrated a strong partnership in a comfortable 6-4 6-4 win.

Pippa Wisdom and Alexia Rodway, playing as the second pair, had a closer match but kept calm and steady in the tiebreak to secure a 6-2 4-6 11-9 win.

This meant that Cardiff entered the singles matches with a 2-0 advantage.

This was an extremely good start to the final, considering it was the Women’s second team playing the Southampton first team.

Winning in the singles appeared to be more elusive than the doubles, with Cardiff losing the first two matches. Alex Boardman lost 0-6 1-6 against a strong Southampton opponent who has proven to be a very talented player throughout the season. Pippa Wisdom also lost 4-6 4-6 to draw the tie at two wins apiece.

This meant that Cardiff needed to win the following two singles matches to secure the win over Southampton.

Cardiff got off to a good start with a win for Alexia Rodway, who continued her unbeaten season to finish with a comprehensive 6-0 6-4 victory.

With Cardiff still in need of one win after the first three singles matches, the pressure was firmly on Rebecca Astill. Astill fought back after losing the first set to finish with a closely fought 0-6 7-6 (7-4) 10-8 win.

Her nail-biting third set tiebreak secured the overall win for the Women’s 2s.

This win for Cardiff means that they have successfully defended their title as Women’s Western Conference Cup champions.

For the final years, the win was the perfect way to round off their time with Cardiff University tennis club.

Ladies’ Hockey: Cardiff 6s 2 – 0 Aberystwyth 1s

by Rosie Hopley

The Women’s Cardiff Medics second team’s last BUCS match of the season was against Aberystwyth at Talybont with a 13:00pm pushback. Cardiff played well securing a 2-0 victory and second place in the league overall.

After a lot of hustling and a green card from Laura Galloway, Lydia Potter successfully put away the first goal towards the end of the first half. This was shortly followed by a strong penalty flick into the bottom left hand corner of the opposition goal from Olli Eke.

Cardiff went into half-time with a solid two goal lead after a strong first half performance. After a well needed half-time break, including a bit of banter, too many sweets and an inspirational team talk from coach Ash, the team headed back on to the pitch hoping to replicate their first half performance and dominate the last 35 minutes of the game.

Despite having most of the possession in Aberystwyth’s half and commanding the play, the Medics struggled to put anymore goals away. Lots of shots on goal were had and unsurprisingly Laura secured herself some time out with another card, this time making it a yellow.

With one player down and a lot of players out of position, the 2’s managed to hold it together despite a couple of risky breaks from Aberystwyth. As the clock winded down, Captain Lizzie Adcock made a last ditch attempt to put one more point on the board with an impressive run into the D.

Unfortunately, the team could not finish the game off with a final goal but they left having played some cracking hockey. Player of the match went to Lizzie for her stand out performance.

Sadly, it was Rosie Hopley, Kate Postlethwaite, Eve Catterall and Jemima Sanders last BUCS match at university, so they celebrated with a photo shoot and some Prosecco before their evening in the lash. All in all a great day of hockey and another winning Wednesday for the second team.

Korfball: Cardiff 2s 7 – 2 Cardiff Met 1’s

by Daniel Onafuwa

Cardiff University’s korfball teams headed to the BUCS nationals in Manchester taking multiple teams and coming back with some great victories.

The Cardiff’s mixed second team played against Cardiff Met’s mixed team in an intense match, both teams relentlessly scoring throughout the thirty minute match.

The match kicked off with a goal within the first ten seconds with an assist from Chan Choei Jiat, with Chanelle Nagra sinking the first goal. Cardiff Met looked disheartened from the Cardiff team conceding the game strongly.

Soon after Daniel Onafuwa passed another goal onto Jiat who scored the next point for the team. Cardiff’s team were in a dominating position, with the ball being held in Cardiff’s control with unrelenting attack.

In the sixth minute Zoe Bell passed the ball to Chinns Yam near the halfway line who then proceeded to score an amazing goal, leaving the Met team in shock as Cardiff gained a steady lead on a strong defence and solid plays.

Despite Cardiff Met stepping up their defence, Bell was left to use her initiative to work around heavy marking, but scored yet another fantastic goal, putting a strong dent in Cardiff Met’s confidence for a comeback. This encouraged the spirit of the Cardiff’s team, tightening their defences and responding with better blocks and counters.

In the ninth minute, Jiat took a feed position making a feint instead of passing to the runner to get past a defender leading to a quick shot extending the lead even further. Another five minutes passed and Onafuwa set another goal up for Nagra to plunge into the net.

However, play from Cardiff lead to a penalty to the opposition, with Cardiff Met scoring their first goal of the match. This led to Cardiff Met building momentum, to get another in from the back of the korf.

Cardiff’s team was not left taken aback from this but instead used it as an opportunity to work harder. Coming back with a vengeance with a swift two man team play with Onafuwa sending a quick through ball to the right spot for Jiat to fling one in from the side of the korf.

The pace was high for the rest of the game, with another penalty scored by Cardiff Met, Cardiff were still left miles ahead and confidently playing the remainder of the game. As the whistle blew at the end of the match, Bell played one final penalty goal.

The final score was 7-2, with Cardiff leaving the game on a high.