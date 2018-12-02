Budget Gift Guide Doing Christmas on a student loan

By Yi Lam Tang

Christmas is a great opportunity for friends and family to come together and enjoy some really good quality time. However, it can get really stressful when it comes to gift shopping. Whether it’s Christmas, a friend’s birthday, or an anniversary- it can be a pain in the neck.

With a tight budget, handmade gifts can be your saviour. Here are some hearty, reasonably priced and easy to make DIY ideas for your next gift hunt.

Other than making them an exploding box or an album, give your loved ones something practical like DIY multi-purpose essence oil. Grab some citric zests or organic dried flower petals (it can be from your own garden. Simply put fresh organic petals in the oven and dehydrate it in low heat), chopped them and soak them in any scentless oil (olive oil, jojoba oil… you name it) Give the jar of oil a hot water bath to release the scent from the petals. Filter out the petals after at least 24 hours. This flower-infused oil can be used as extract oils for aurora diffusers, as massage oils or add in melted paraffin wax for scented candles. This gift can be a great surprise for your partner or friends.

If you are not crafty but still want to create a personalised gift, a mixtape can be just a really thoughtful present. Of course, I am aware that you can share your playlists on Spotify, but handing over a CD is far more precious. Write a note or letter to go with it and send it to your friend. Record the milestones of your friendship with a collection of CDs.

If you are not a music lover, you could buy some cheap board games from Flying Tiger and challenge your friends to a festive games night. It can bring more joy than you might expect as social interactions are becoming rare these days.

Speaking of interactions, did you call your parents today? They are the one who love us the most and they deserve the most thoughtful gifts in the universe. You could give them a recipe diary. Let them mark down their favourite recipe, or even, the secret family recipe. This shows you have been thinking about them and shows them how much you missed their cooking.

Flying Tiger also have lot’s of other unique gift ideas that won’t break the bank. For your creative friends, what about a sketch pad and some new pencils (both thoughtful and practical). They also have tons of budget and quirky room decorations to liven up someones student house, if your loved one is a fan of llamas or unicorns, Flying Tiger has all the decor they could want.

If you have siblings, hide their gifts and organise a treasure hunt. Leave a clue on the table to guide them. Make sure they search for every corner in the house until they reach the final destination. It is a good way to bond with them and bring you closer.

Although an expensive gift is often desirable, it is always the thought that counts. After all, the most precious and lasting gift you could offer are sincere relationships and good memories.