Buvidal offers heroin addicts new treatment

Buvidal, an alternative to methadone, will be rolled out in Cardiff in order to aid heroin addicts in their recovery.

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

The drug Buvidal will be rolled out in Cardiff in order to help heroin addicts recover.

By receiving a monthly injection of buprenorphine, those suffering from opioid dependence will find the effects of heroin are blocked. Buvidal is an alternative to methadone, which is legalised heroin and must be taken daily. Buvidal offers users more time between doses, and as a result, more freedom in terms of employment and other aspects of life.

According to Jan Melichar, lead consultant for opioid addiction at the Community Addiction Unit in Cardiff, “Buvidal is the best drug I have seen in 25 years. It’s a bridge to recovery.”

“If I gave you a month’s worth of heroin or methadone, you would die. But Buvidal is nice and slow. It just comes out smoothly. You feel fabulous.

“You’re not waking up each morning thinking how to get to the dealer or to the pharmacy. It has been a revelation to people.

“You see people who have spent the last three years in prison, or in and out of hospital, and now they have tidied themselves up, back in contact with families, trying to move on with their lives, back to work. They see it as something that really works.”

Methadone has also been implicated in 47% of drug fatalities in 2018, while Buvidal is still relatively new.

Addiction can be treated one of two ways, either through maintenance therapy, wherein the user switches to a heroin substitute and remains on a stable dose, or through detox, wherein the user switches to a heroin substitute and gradually withdraws from the substance. Trial patients have successfully been detoxed from Buvidal.

Buvidal has been rolled out primarily by the Kaleidoscope Project, a charity based in Cardiff. Kaleidoscope Project chief executive Martin Blakebrough said, “It is still a relatively new drug, it has been used very sparsely in some parts of England. So they are looking to us to see how it works.

“We carefully picked people for the pilot who we felt would benefit, so the response has been positive, we just need to make sure people are still accessing other therapies as it is only a medical fix and doesn’t deal with other underlying issues someone might have.

“There are two groups in particular we are using it with – the first is people who are on relatively low doses, but who still have to go to the pharmacy regularly and take their medicine under supervision. The second is people who have more chaotic lifestyles, they can’t keep appointments, so we are keeping them stable by giving them a monthly dose.”

The Kaleidoscope Project has stated that Buvidal is most effective with “People on a lower dose of medication who are stable and doing well, but still feel restricted by their treatment in their daily life ie. visiting bases, collecting medication from the pharmacy, and storing meds.” as well as “People with a more chaotic lifestyle who find it challenging to make routine appointments, and have struggled to achieve treatment stability.”

Patients go through a “mild withdrawal” for the first day of treatment, after not using heroin for 12-16 hours, but by the second day typically report feeling well.