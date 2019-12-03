Can Chrome ‘Brave’ the storm?

By Anurag Hegde

We live in a world of surveillance, nearly everything we do is tracked, especially online. Chances are you use Google Chrome as your default browser, as do 63% of internet users. Chrome is owned and operated by Google and for Google, data is big business, which means they analyse and sell user data that they collect. Chrome collects vast amounts of user data through cookies, IP addresses, user behaviour and more. his is then passed on to Google’s databases, Google can use this information to determine your interests and show you more specific ads. If you’re concerned about your privacy, unfortunately there’s not much you can do. Unless of course, you install a browser called Brave, or so they claim.

Like most browsers, Brave is free to download and is available on most platforms such as Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS. It was built by Brendan Eich (co-founder of Mozilla) on Google’s open-source Chromium platform. Brave blocks adverts that track user data and instead replaces them with its own ads. As a result, Brave also promises faster browsing speeds when compared to its competitors as it doesn’t need to load ads with trackers built in. It’s also has most features you’d expect in any other modern browser such as a built-in password manager and the ability to pick a search engine of your choice.

With already having 8 million active users every month, one can only wonder if Brave is indeed brave enough to dethrone Chrome as the world’s most used browser.