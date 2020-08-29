Cardiff Central train station to undergo redesign

By Zoe Kramer

Cardiff Central Train Station has been awarded £5.8m to redesign its platforms in order to accommodate more passengers.

Cardiff Central is the busiest station in Wales, according to the BBC, having recorded 14.2 million entries and exits between April 2018 and March 2019. The redevelopment project is expected to increase the capacity of waiting areas, reducing queues at peak transit times, as well as modernising its appearance from its original 1930s look.

This investment is one of several efforts by the UK government to improve transit in Wales, including faster journeys from Cardiff to Swansea, Chester and Llandudno Junction. The project also includes improved digital signaling on the Cambrian line. The investment amounts to £343m in total.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “The host of improvements we are delivering across Wales, from huge infrastructure upgrades to creating new and modern stations, are vital to deliver better, quicker and more convenient journeys for passengers within, into and out of Wales.

“We want to transform travel for passengers and, as we build back better from Covid-19, we will ensure our investment helps to level up all parts of the UK.

“By upgrading, improving and – crucially – modernising our railways, we will make good on our promise to deliver the reliable journeys passengers deserve.”

Other developments in the railway system include improved accessibility at Cadoxton, general improvements to Bow Street Station in Ceredigion, and plans to electrify the Severn Tunnel, which will allow electric trains to run between Cardiff and London.

Minister of State for Wales David TC Davies said, “Communities across Wales will benefit from this multi-million package of rail investment, aimed at delivering rail services that are fit for the future.

“From proposals to speed up services, improving access for those who need it most and boosting connectivity, these improvements form part of our broader plans to level up the nations and regions of the UK as we rebuild our economy following the coronavirus.

“It was confirmed in June that the Great Western Main Line is now fully electric, revolutionising train travel between Cardiff and London through quicker, more environmentally-friendly journeys. The final remaining section through the Severn Tunnel was completed following a £76 million investment from the UK government.”

Work on Cardiff Central is expected to begin in 2022 alongside a host of other transport-related policies contained within Cardiff Council’s Transport White Paper.