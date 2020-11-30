Cardiff council have chosen two historic buildings to be restored in Cardiff Bay

By Dominic Williams | News Editor

Since April 1987, Cardiff Council have set out to regenerate 1,100 hectares of derelict docklands of Cardiff and Penarth.

Over the last 30 years, Cardiff council have had an ambition to establish Cardiff bay as a premier UK visitor destination. The regeneration of the Bay has aimed to attract more visitors to Cardiff and to provide jobs. With the recent delivery of a 15,000-capacity indoor arena, the bay continues to expand.

Following this news, Cardiff Council have plans to transform two historic buildings that have been neglected for a decade. The council plans to buy the merchant place building and Cory’s buildings situated on the corner of Bute Place and Bute street. If the plans for the next phase of regeneration go ahead, the council will seek grant support for cost of refurbishment of the heritage sites.

Cardiff council has already been approached by a number of potential development partners and are confident of being able to fully recover the initial outlay of acquiring the buildings.

Cabinet Member for Investment and Development, Cllr Russell Goodway, said:

‘‘Our intention is to market the opportunity as soon as possible to attract a developer to inject pace into the completion of the project. We’ve seen both of these important buildings lying empty for far too long now. They stand at the gateway to the inner harbour area opposite one of Wales’ most iconic buildings the Wales Millennium Centre.’’

The regeneration project set out several aims. These being to reunite the city with its waterfront, to promote development, achieve the highest standards of design and quality in all types of investment. Furthermore, to create a wide range of opportunities that reflect the hopes and aspirations of communities in the area. Cardiff Council also aim to reunite the community with its waterfront, while simulating residential development which provides homes for a cross section of the population. The council also aims to establish the area as a recognised centre of excellence and innovation in urban regeneration.