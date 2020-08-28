August 25 saw a demonstration in Cardiff of solidarity with the LGBT+ Polish community, with the aim of raising awareness of the issues the LGBT+ community in Poland is currently facing. Digital Editor Scarlett Griffiths takes a look at the demonstrations held in front of Cardiff City Hall.
Cardiff demonstration in solidarity with the Polish LGBT+ community
4 hours ago
Latest
Recent
- Cardiff demonstration in solidarity with the Polish LGBT+ community
- A review into the development of antibiotics
- Africa free of wild poliovirus declares WHO
- A tale of two conventions: the RNC and DNC
- Cardiff Bay museum plans spark controversy
- NBA continues to push for social justice after the Milwaukee Bucks boycott their playoff tie
- “New level of impunity” for Conservative Party election misinformation
- Amen heb frechlyn i’r arlwywyr Cymreig
- Melissa Courtney-Bryant makes Welsh history after brilliant Diamond League display
- Brodies Coffee Co on post-pandemic challenges
Add Comment