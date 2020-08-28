Watch

Cardiff demonstration in solidarity with the Polish LGBT+ community

4 hours ago
August 25 saw a demonstration in Cardiff of solidarity with the LGBT+ Polish community, with the aim of raising awareness of the issues the LGBT+ community in Poland is currently facing. Digital Editor Scarlett Griffiths takes a look at the demonstrations held in front of Cardiff City Hall.

