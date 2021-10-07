Cardiff is getting Wales’ first ‘rainbow crossing’

Cardiff is set to become home to Wales’ first Rainbow Crossing as it is set to replace a standard Zebra Crossing with a rainbow version in support of the LGBTQ community.

By Shivika Singh | News Editor

Cardiff is set to become home to Wales’ first Rainbow Crossing. It is set to replace a standard Zebra Crossing with a rainbow version in support of the LGBTQ community. Although the location of the crossing has not yet been announced, it will be in a prominent city location.

The design of the crossing would consist of six colours representing the LGBT community, namely red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet. It is believed that the crossing would also include black and brown stripes to represent people of colour as well as baby blue, pink, and white to include the trans flag in its design. It is hoped that the work could be started by the end of summer and completed by autumn.

It is worth mentioning that Pride Cymru has been raising the demand for a permanent rainbow feature in the city centre from time to time. But it was Grangetown Councillor, Ashley Lister, who first formally raised the issue with cabinet member Caro Wild in 2019. The suggestions in that original letter included the demand for either a crossing or painting steps with the rainbow colours.

Expressing thoughts on the inclusion of this feature, Councillor Lister said, “For me, it’s about having a permanent feature of visibility and support for the LGBT+ community and recognising that Cardiff is a welcoming city. We’re doing work to support Fast Track Cardiff and Vale to tackle HIV and staying as a Stonewall-accredited employer so while they may be behind the scenes to some this is about having something visible.”

Many other cities across the UK have also taken the same approach in showing solidarity towards the LGBTQ community and presenting the city as an inclusive and welcoming place. Bristol and Gloucestershire have recently introduced rainbow crossings in the city. It is hoped that such positive steps towards inclusion and representation of marginalized communities would receive positive response from the locals.