Cardiff researchers find insight into aggressive breast cancers

By Danny Brown

Cardiff University scientists at the European Cancer Stem Cell Research Institute (ECSCRI) have found a protein which drives aggressive strains of breast cancer and can be targeted to develop newer and more effective treatments.

The research team at ECSCRI investigated the protein called LYN, which is responsible for keeping cells alive and allows them to divide and it was discovered that, in aggressive strains of breast cancer cells, LYN wasn’t properly controlled. This allows the cancerous cells to aggressively grow, spread and invade the neighbouring tissue.

The team found that in some forms of triple negative breast cancer cells associated with the BRCA1 gene mutation, the LYN protein could be turned on, increasing the cancer cell survival as a result of the loss of BRCA1. Under experimental conditions, the research team found that they were able to alter and interfere with the LYN protein functions, killing the cells with the BRCA1 mutation.

Triple negative breast cancer cells are cells that have none of the receptors for the any of the three bodily chemicals: oestrogen, progesterone or the HER-2/neu gene. This means that targeted hormone treatment can’t be used to fight these types of breast cancer cells. Other treatment is still available, such as chemotherapy, but doctors still aren’t too sure what makes triple negative cancer cells grow and spread. The investigation into the LYN protein could reveal this and could also lead to better future treatments.

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes which produce proteins that suppress tumour growth. They also have a part to play in the stability of each cells genetic stability as they help repair damaged DNA. Mutations in either the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes could mean that the proteins produced don’t function properly, leading to an increased chance of damaged DNA not getting repaired and, hence, cancer growth. Inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes most notably increase the chances of developing breast or ovarian cancer.

Professor Matt Smalley, researcher at ECSCRI, said: “In the future, we could potentially identify patients that have increased levels of LYN or a BRCA1 gene mutation, and design their breast cancer therapy to suit their type of cancer. We could target LYN to improve therapy options for aggressive breast cancer”.

