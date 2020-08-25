Cardiff residents are the happiest in Wales, recent study shows

By Zoe Kramer

A recent report from the National Survey for Wales has shown that Cardiff residents are the happiest in Wales.

58% of respondents in Cardiff reported being satisfied with the services provided by their local council, which was the highest of any Welsh region, just ahead of Gwynedd which reported 57% satisfaction. The National Survey for Wales has several criteria for general well-being, including percentage of residents living in poverty, percentage of residents who feel safe in their local area, and the percentage of residents who feel that they are able to influence decisions in their local area. The survey also uses the percentage of the population who are Welsh speakers as a benchmark for well-being.

The survey was conducted from April 2019 to March 2020, concluding during the first stages of the pandemic. Approximately 1000 participants aged 16 and older responded via telephone each month. The National Survey for Wales states that they use a representative sample which includes those who are hard to reach and those who lack internet access.

The survey is constantly changing, adding new questions each month. It has also adapted material from the Welsh Health survey, the Arts in Wales survey and others in order to create a larger, more generalised questionnaire.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation and Performance said: “This is welcome news and good to see. Despite the huge cuts to our budget – with almost a quarter of a billion pounds made in savings over the past 10 years – we have always been intent on improving the Council’s performance. This independent survey shows that we are moving in the right direction, but we won’t rest here. I want residents to know that we are not complacent and that we are committed to ensuring they get the best value for money and the public services they deserve.

“This survey was conducted before the COVID-19 lockdown, which has really brought to the forefront of all our minds the absolute importance of good public services. I’m really proud of the dedication, work and courage displayed by all our staff who have gone to extraordinary lengths during the pandemic to ensure the effect of lockdown has been minimised on residents. I want to take this opportunity to thank those workers again for all their efforts. But we won’t look back, our aim is to always improve what we do for our city’s residents.”