Cardiff Uni Students are Fundraising for Teenage Cancer Trust

By Ashley Boyle

A fundraising event that started out as a GEOPLAN society project has slowly grown to be a larger mission amongst Cardiff University Students. The event, organised by Heather Pope, currently involves 18 students completing their own physical triathlon-based challenge by the end of the first semester.

Whilst some have chosen to run or cycle, many have decided to swim half the English Channel, with one member committing to swimming the whole distance. These will commence at several different times depending on their work schedules, with the runners and cyclers completing theirs this month and the swimmers in the last week of November.

We spoke with Heather about the event and why they chose to support the Teenage Cancer Trust, and she said, “Seven young people aged between 13 and 24 are diagnosed with cancer every day in the UK.

With the support of donations, Teenage Cancer trust works to create world-class cancer services for young people in the UK, providing life-changing care and support so young people don’t have to face cancer alone.

As young people ourselves we want to make a substantial impact in supporting such a worthwhile and purposeful charity and we would be extremely grateful for your support.

“Teenage Cancer Trust is a charity very close my heart and I think it’s great that so many of my fellow students are so keen to push themselves in these impressive physical challenges in the name of this worthy cause!”.

A list of those participating can be seen below:

Heather Pope – Swimming half of the English Channel

Chris Wilks – Swimming half of the English Channel

Molly Monaghan – Swimming half of the English Channel

Lily Stringer – Cycling 300 miles

Juliet Hall – Running 10 miles

Harriet Spelman – Running 10 miles

Freddie Rokison – Swimming the ENTIRE English Channel

Sophie Parton – Swimming half of the English Channel

Emma Chubb – Cycling 100 miles

Alice Twomey – Swimming a quarter of the English Channel

Sam Aizlewood – Swimming half of the English Channel

Isolbel Barrett – Running 10 miles

Chloe Pereira – Swimming half the English Channel

Katie Woods – Swimming half of the English Channel

Amy Whitcher – Swimming a quarter of the English Channel

Mariella Fahie – Wilson – Swimming a quarter of the English Channel

Beth Thomson – Swimming a quarter of the English Channel

Rosie Maslin – Swimming half of the English Channel

The team have currently raised £699 but are aiming for £1,000. If you would like to get involved, get in contact with Heather Pope as the team are keen to get more runners and cyclers on board. Alternatively, if you would just like to make a donation, you can do so at the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/cardiff-triathlon-fundraiser-2018