Cardiff University announces advice and information for undergraduate students about changes to their exam results

By Dominic Williams

The recent reversal by the U.K and Welsh Government on changes to exam results has meant many Universities, including Cardiff have announced a wide range of information and advice. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised about the ‘’ distress’’ caused and the decision was made to reverse the computer algorithm which awarded results based on the school’s prior grades. Instead, results will now be based on grades estimated by teachers.

What does this mean for Cardiff University?

Cardiff University has welcomed the announcement and has stated to

‘’honor the offer of a place in 2021 or 2021 for those who applied for deferred entry.’’

This applies for applicants who have selected Cardiff as their firm choice or insurance choice (depending on the applicant not getting into their firm choice.)

Furthermore, the University has set the following deadlines for the amended grades to meet conditions for courses. Programmes such as Architecture, Dentistry, Healthcare Sciences, Medicine, and Pharmacy have up till the 31st of August 2020, then up until the 7th of September for 2021 entry. All other programmes that are not listed above have until the 7th of September 2020.

Firm and insurance applicants have a guaranteed place of accommodation if applied before the following deadlines. Firm applicants must have done the online residences application by Monday 27th July 2020 by 09:00. With insurance applicants having up until Monday 31st August 2020.

Following this, an unconditional offer to study must be accepted by Monday 31st August again, and the offer of residence is to be accepted within five days of the room being allocated.

What is happening with applicants appealing exam results?

Applicants that are appealing exam results are still being honored a place for both 2020, and 2021, however, this is up until 7th September, for those who receive revised grades. The Uni has confirmed that the place Is for 2020, or 2021 depending upon the availability of spaces. After this date, if appeals are successful the admission team will contact applicants.

What has the University said?

Cardiff University has offered support, quoting