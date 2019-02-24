Cardiff University Futsal team reach BUCS knockout stages

By Reece Chambers

Cardiff University Men’s Futsal team finished second in the Premier South division after an impressive 8-4 away win against Bournemouth on February 17.

A comfortable away win against competitive opposition in Bournemouth will give the side good hope of carrying their success onto the knockout championship which starts in March.

In the previous two seasons, Cardiff have reached the final and faced Loughborough on both occasions. First, in the 2016/17 season, beating the Midlands-based University on penalties before a 3-0 defeat in last season’s BUCS Futsal Championship Final.

After a Premier South campaign that has seen Cardiff finish in second below Hertfordshire, they may well have to face Loughborough before the final in this Championship.

Ahead of the upcoming BUCS Futsal Championships, in-form second year player Ryan Dabbs wants his side to make up for some missed opportunities in the Premier South campaign.

“It’s been a good season all in all. Looking back it’s quite disappointing we didn’t win the league because we drew 3 games in a row where we would’ve ideally won at least 1 of them, meaning we would’ve won the league.”

“This season’s success has been more down to the experience we have in the team, because most of us have played together for 2 years now which has stood us in good stead,” said Dabbs.

The midfielder also paid testament to the side’s strong finish to the season after an impressive away win against Bournemouth.

“Last Sunday against Bournemouth was definitely the highlight [of our season], we went there missing a few players and had no manager so was an extremely good result.”

On a personal level, Dabbs has contributed to the team with 16 goals in 10 matches during the Premier South campaign.

“It’s been really good contributing to the goals this season. Hopefully I’ll be able to add a few more in the knockouts,” said Dabbs of his impressive goalscoring record.

With the Championships coming up in March, Dabbs has challenged his team to go one better than last year when they finished as runners up.

“There’s added motivation I’d say more so from last year, where we reached the final but unfortunately weren’t able to get the win.”

“Obviously we’d love to win it because we’ve reached the final the last 2 years, but that will be extremely difficult because we know we will probably have to play Loughborough away in the semis if we want to win.”

With a challenging run to the final ahead, Dabbs and his squad will be looking to continue their fine form they finished on in the Premier South campaign.

A final at St George’s Park will be played in May is what the Cardiff squad will be aiming to reach after a record over the last few seasons that has set the club’s standards very high.